PCMG clarifies crime that shocked Aimors and MPMG denounces 52-year-old man – Gerais

In September, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais arrested the accused (photo: PCMG/Disclosure) A 52-year-old man was denounced by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) this Thursday (10/21) for the murder of his ex-wife’s nephew, on September 13 this year, in Aimors, in Vale do Rio Candy. This man is being accused of being the mastermind of the triple aggravated homicide, which, according to investigations by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, was carried out for an obnoxious reason, upon payment of a reward and using a resource that made the victim’s defense difficult.

The crime took place in revenge, late, because the victim, at the time she was a teenager and living with the couple and her uncle’s daughter, in Niteri, RJ, always interceded to defend her from the attacks committed by the accused.

In the investigations, it became clear that the family group’s coexistence was disturbed, due to the domestic violence practiced by this man against his wife and daughter, who was even expelled from the house by him.

The MPMG also accuses a 30-year-old man of having carried out the crime, and another, 32-year-old, of having mediated the contact between the mastermind and the author of the murder. The trio, who lived in the state of Esprito Santo at the time of the event, was also accused of being liable for a criminal association, in addition to the murder.

The accused of being the executioner is still liable for tampering with the license plate of the vehicle used in the crime. Currently, the three accused are imprisoned for having united to commit the crime.

the criminal plot



It all started, according to investigations, with the intermediary indicating to the principal a person to murder his enemies. The first victim would be the ex-wife’s nephew. The trio would have even, on some occasions, gone to Aimors to show the contractor the target of this murder.

At the time, according to the MPMG, the intermediary and the contractor would have gone to the victim’s cell phone shop under the pretext of repairing a part of the phone, while the accused of being the principal remained in a vehicle stopped nearby.

“On this trip, the accused would still have withdrawn, at a local bank agency, part of the amount agreed for the execution of the crime. In addition to these details, the police found that the perpetrator had his car repaired and received a weapon from the other defendants to commit the murder,” reported the MPMG.

cameras filmed the crime



Security cameras near the victim’s home filmed the crime. In the images, it is possible to see the executioner getting out of the car, which had the license plate tampered with with adhesive tape, making the shots and returning to the vehicle. He then drives to his residence in Santa Maria de Jetib, ES.

On the way, he removed the sticker that prevented the car from being identified. But it was with these images that the police of Minas and Esprito Santo located and carried out the arrest of the accused. When questioned, he informed him where the murder weapon, seized by the police, was.

Justice Prosecutor Rmulo Cheguevara Gandhi Costa Pereira, in offering the indictment, asks, in addition to the conviction of the accused for triple-described murder, that they be sentenced to pay compensation to the victim’s successors for the material and moral damages caused by the murder.