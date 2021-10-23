PEC dos Precatórios was not the main reason for dismissals, says the reporter

The rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), stated in an interview to CNN not believe that the proposal was the main reason for the resignations at the Ministry of Economy. Four secretaries asked to be removed from the portfolio this Thursday (21), among them the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal.

According to Motta, “some of the same people who resigned were, in the morning, discussing the text [da PEC dos Precatórios]”. So, he said, no one can say they didn’t know. This was discussed extensively with the government’s economic and political team. So we are approving the text that we believe is the best”.

“I don’t think the PEC itself was the main reason [dos pedidos]”, said Motta. “Maybe the relationship had been worn out for some time. We already know, and it is no secret to anyone, the turmoil that the economic team has been facing, especially in recent days. with speculations of all kinds, and we know that it affects coexistence.” According to Motta, the PEC cannot be blamed for the dismissal, since “no one would resign for a PEC”.

On the same day as the secretaries left, the PEC was also approved by the special committee of the Chamber of Deputies. The rapporteur presented a complementation of the vote that brought changes to the spending cap correction rule, to make room for the financing of the government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil.

“If the government needs to spend a little more to support these people in need, Congress agrees with this policy, but without making the policy of fiscal irresponsibility,” said Motta.

Motta highlighted that the government has been seeking to carry out reforms “to reduce the size of the public machine and make public spending more efficient.” According to the deputy, the tax reform, the capitalization of Eletrobras, the decision of the Chamber on the Post Office and the autonomy of the Central Bank are initiatives that show the commitment to the reformist agenda.

However, said Motta, with the situation of unemployment and inflation, which erodes income, Congress “politically decided” to give conditions to make an adjustment in the social program to assist people in need of help.

The rapporteur stated that a solution was presented that continues to respect the spending ceiling and signals “positively” for fiscal policy.

The financial market, which had a turbulent day, with the Ibovespa ending down 2.75%, at 107,735.74 points, the lowest closing since November 2020. The dollar shot up closing at R$ 5.66, up 1.90%, a new high in six months. Throughout the day, the currency touched R$ 5.70.

About this market reaction, Motta stated that he is partial in his analysis and that “many gain from this speculation that is carried out”. “You have to satisfy the market, but you have to have priorities and that’s what the policy does. It is a political decision that is being taken”, said Motta.