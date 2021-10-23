Pelé de Fla and Flu: in the King’s 81 years, remember stories of the eternal shirt 10 by rivals from Rio | soccer

Considered the “King of Football”, Pelé hung up his boots professionally, having worn only two shirts in his career besides the Brazilian team: Santos and New York Cosmos, to the frustration of many fans of other clubs who once dreamed of having the 10 jersey acting for the Heart Club.

If professionally it was not possible, some fans, however, can resort to historical records to brag about the eternity that they had the King for at least one day – cases of fans of Flamengo, Vasco and Fluminense, for example.

This Saturday, October 21, the day Pelé celebrates 81 years and Fla-Flu day at Maracanã, at 7 pm (GMT), for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship, the ge traveled back in time in the memories of Júnior and Arturzinho to remember that Pelé already wore red and black and also green, white and maroon – even if only for 45 minutes.

Red and black skin

We are in 1979. Without acting for approximately two years, the King of Football accepted to defend Flamengo for the first and only time in a charity match against Atlético-MG, to raise funds for victims of a flood in Minas Gerais.

One of the great full-backs in the history of Brazil, the commentator Júnior was on the field at the match and euphoricly detailed the day when great Flamengo idols changed sides and took advantage of the opportunity to attack by fans of the King of Football.

– For us, it was an honor, even more in a charity match, which was to help after the floods that happened in Minas Gerais in the game against Atlético-MG. Players, coaching staff, clothing, directors, everyone wanted to take a picture with the King. Even more so given his availability and humility to be with us and help in this action that was made between the clubs. Inside the field, first, I don’t need to say anything. It would be superfluous to talk about the King. Even at a certain age, the category and intelligence mainly – Junior says.

Wearing the 10 of Zico, who agreed to change his shirt and use the 9 to play alongside the King, Pelé played the first half of the confrontation, which brought together 139,953 payers at Maracanã. Without scoring any goal, the eternal Camisa 10 do Brasil saw Galinho’s star shine up close.

Even playing at 9, Zico, as usual, led Flamengo on that festive night to a 5-1 rout by scoring three times. Despite being friendly, the match is fondly remembered by the rubro-negros for having brought together for the only time two of the greatest 10 jerseys in the history of football side by side at Flamengo.

“Exchanging passes with the greatest player of all time was, for us, who were there on that day, a really great honor. And also getting to know more closely about his humility and why he is the greatest player in the world, not only inside, but also off the field”, Maestro Júnior.

Match datasheet



Flamengo 5 x 1 Atlético-MG

Date: April 6, 1979

Local: Maracanã

Public: 139,953 paying

Income: CR$ 8,781,290.

Referee: Walquir Pepper

Assistants: José Carlos Moura and Roberto Coelho

Goals: Marcelo (21 of the first half), Zico (35, 10 and 14 of the second half), Luisinho (28) and Cláudio Adão (39)

Flamengo: Cantarelli; Toninho, Rondinelli (Nelson), Manguito and Júnior; Andrade, Carpeggiani (Ramirez) and Pelé (Luisinho); Tita, Zico (Cláudio Adão) and Júlio César (Reinaldo). Technician: Cláudio Coutinho

Atlético-MG: João Leite; Alves, Osmar, Luisinho and Hilton Bruniz; Toninho Cerezo, Marcelo (Carlinhos) and Paulo Isidoro; Serginho (Pedrinho), Dario and Ziza (Vilmar). Technician: Procópio Cardoso

Green, white and maroon skin

Pelé also wore the Fluminense shirt. But the action was not scheduled as happened in Flamengo’s friendly with Atlético-MG. Records are even scarcer for having occurred unexpectedly, on another continent.

The episode took place on April 26, 1978. The Tricolor was on a tour of Africa and was in Nigeria for a series of matches. Coincidentally, Pelé, already three-time world champion and recently retired, was in the country in a marketing action for an appliance brand.

“This game is unforgettable in my life for everything that surrounded this match. Not even in my best dreams could I imagine that one day I could play with Pelé, that I could be on the same team as Pelé. generation. And he had finished his career”, Arturzinho.

– He had gone there to advertise. He traveled on a separate plane, without going with our delegation, but stayed at a hotel close to ours. So he ended up contacting us. A super humble person, a super approachable person. He took the opportunity to go to the stadium with us to train for this publicity. It was funny, he had to stay on the bus, not to make a fuss. If he got out in front, the people would all gather and we wouldn’t be able to enter. After about 15 minutes, he would get off the bus and get there to train. He had already stopped playing, he wasn’t fully fit, but as he was the King of Football, he was still at a good level.

Taking advantage of the unusual meeting, the local authorities invited the former player to kick off the friendly between Flu and Racca Rovers, in Lagos. Radios and newspapers in the region, however, began to announce that Pelé would play the game. Of course, it was enough to sell around 30,000 tickets quickly.

The president of Fluminense at the time, Sylvio Vasconcellos, tried to undo the misunderstanding. But it was too late. The stadium was packed with people wanting to see the Majesty in action.

The local police chief allegedly said that if Pelé did not act, it would not be possible to contain the angry mob. Fearing tragedy, Pelé went into the field. Even retired and out of shape. He got a borrowed boot, tight to his foot, and played for 45 minutes.

– He had no intention of playing, but as the local fans wanted his presence, he had to change his clothes at the last minute and join our team. And I was fortunate to be on that day. He played a while. There was a standing ovation, everyone euphoric watching the King of Football play.

Pelé didn’t swing the nets with his tricolor shirt. But, with him on the field, Fluminense came out ahead on the scoreboard, 1-0, with a goal scored by Marinho Chagas. Without the King after the break, the Laranjeiras club ended the match victorious by 2-1, with an outstanding performance by Gilson Genio. The other goal was scored by Arturzinho. And that was how a remarkable chapter in the history of Fluminense and the King of Football was written.

– Lucky for me, we won 2-1 and I scored the second goal of the match. He (Pelé) is a person of great humility, sensitivity and charisma, who deserves all the honors that the professional can have. He is not a King for nothing. In addition to having done a lot in football, it was simple and accessible, which promoted our country to the whole world. May he have many years of life, in great health. We were very honored to have played a day with him – Arturzinho.