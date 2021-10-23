Pele receives tribute for the 81st anniversary

This Saturday, October 23, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, celebrates his 81st birthday. The King received honors from entities and clubs on this date.
The biggest name in world football ended his career with 1282 goals, in addition to having won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), the first being when he was just 17 years old.
“Happy birthday, Pelé! The greatest of all times. World football will always owe you homage. Long live, King!”, published the CBF in its official account. Twitter.
In another publication, the Brazilian entity wrote: “How good it is to celebrate another year in the life of our King of Football! His kingdom reveres you this Saturday, Greatest of All Time!”.
“Pelé, one of the legends that gave meaning to the number 10, celebrates 81 years as O Rei!”, he wrote to Conmebol.
The institution also remembered the achievements of the Libertadores in 1962 and 1963, both representing Santos.
Santos, on the other hand, made a series of publications in honor of the King, showing the entire career of the eternal shirt 10 at Peixe.
Check out other honors that Pelé received on his 81st birthday: