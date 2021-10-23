Pepê, from Cuiabá, is criticized after homophobic sentence: “Leads to condemnation” | cuiabá

The defensive midfielder Pepê, from Cuiabá, received criticism on social networks this Friday. Asked “what do you think about homosexuality?” on a social network, the 23-year-old opined that “it is a sin” and “leads to condemnation”.

– It leads to condemnation like any other sin if there is no repentance – Pepe said, before continuing.

1 of 4 Pepê Cuiabá controversial — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Controversial Pepê Cuiabá — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

– I agree that God is love, but the generalization of this in this generation has led many to the wrong path. To love is to speak the truth! I didn’t judge or condemn, I just exposed the knowledge that you gave me through Your word, which is the Bible, my manual of faith. Homosexuality is a sin in the same way that committing adultery or even hating your brother is also a sin. Sin is sin, and it will never bring life – he finished.

Read more:

+ Cuiabá announces reopening of Arena Pantanal sector

+ TV Centro América broadcasts duel against Atlético-MG

Pepê’s statements generated revolt among internet users. Posts took a large proportion on social networks, criticizing the homophobic content of the phrase.

2 of 4 Pepê Cuiabá controversial — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Controversial Pepê Cuiabá — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Wanted by the report of ge, Cuiabá preferred not to comment on the matter.

Former Flamengo, Pepê was hired by Cuiabá at the beginning of this season, with a three-year contract. The defensive midfielder is one of the pillars of the Golden in the Brasileirão campaign, having played 24 games, two goals and an assist.

3 of 4 Pepê, steering wheel from Cuiabá — Photo: AssCom Dourado Pepê, steering wheel from Cuiabá — Photo: AssCom Dourado