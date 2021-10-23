Pepê, from Cuiabá, is criticized after homophobic sentence: “Leads to condemnation” | cuiabá

The defensive midfielder Pepê, from Cuiabá, received criticism on social networks this Friday. Asked “what do you think about homosexuality?” on a social network, the 23-year-old opined that “it is a sin” and “leads to condemnation”.
– It leads to condemnation like any other sin if there is no repentance – Pepe said, before continuing.
Controversial Pepê Cuiabá — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
– I agree that God is love, but the generalization of this in this generation has led many to the wrong path. To love is to speak the truth! I didn’t judge or condemn, I just exposed the knowledge that you gave me through Your word, which is the Bible, my manual of faith. Homosexuality is a sin in the same way that committing adultery or even hating your brother is also a sin. Sin is sin, and it will never bring life – he finished.
Pepê’s statements generated revolt among internet users. Posts took a large proportion on social networks, criticizing the homophobic content of the phrase.
Wanted by the report of ge, Cuiabá preferred not to comment on the matter.
Former Flamengo, Pepê was hired by Cuiabá at the beginning of this season, with a three-year contract. The defensive midfielder is one of the pillars of the Golden in the Brasileirão campaign, having played 24 games, two goals and an assist.
Pepê, steering wheel from Cuiabá — Photo: AssCom Dourado
The player must be the starting lineup in the match against Atlético-MG, this Sunday, at 15:00 (MT), in Mineirão, in a duel valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.