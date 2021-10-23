Pérez leads TL2 in the US and Verstappen gets mixed up with Hamilton

Verstappen got angry at Hamilton, cursed and pointed the middle finger at Austin (Video: F1TV)

Max Verstappen was once again at odds with Lewis Hamilton in this effervescent season of Formula 1 in 2021. During the free practice 2 of the GP of the United States, this Friday afternoon (22), the two managed to walk side by side for a good part of the time. of a lap of the Circuit of the Americas, as if it were a real race. After taking his foot off turn 1, the Dutchman cursed his rival and pointed the middle finger at Lewis. This was the great fact of the session that had Sergio Pérez, also from Red Bull, as the fastest.

‘Czeco’ spiked 1min34s946 and commanded the session times table. The fastest lap was actually recorded by Hamilton, 1min34s842, but the Mercedes driver exceeded the track limits and had his mark deleted. Lewis finished the session in third, behind Pérez and also McLaren of Lando Norris.

Sergio Pérez led US GP free practice 2 (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Valtteri Bottas, who had the fastest time in the morning session, was fourth fastest of the afternoon, 0s414 slower than Pérez, while Daniel Ricciardo finished the day in fifth. Lance Stroll, with Aston Martin, finished sixth, followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Only then, in eighth, did Verstappen appear. The Dutchman also became irritated by the traffic in front of him during a quick lap attempt and gave up programming to focus on the race pace simulation. Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, and Antonio Giovinazzi, from Alfa Romeo, closed the list of the top ten.

Formula 1 picks up speed again at the Circuit des Americas this Saturday. At 3 pm (Brasilia, GMT-3), free practice 3 will take place, while classification is scheduled for 6 pm. O BIG PRIZE accompany LIVE and in REAL TIME the weekend of the US Formula 1 GP. Follow it all here.

As predicted by the weather, the second free practice in Austin started with 29ºC room temperature and with lots and lots of people in the stands at the Circuit of the Americas. The session started with a big doubt about Red Bull’s performance, as Max Verstappen was almost 1s slower than the Mercedes in the morning practice.

Esteban Ocon takes helmet camera this weekend in Austin (Video: F1)

The session started with several cars on the track from the first minutes. Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas started the work with medium tires, as did Sergio Pérez, while Max Verstappen left the pits with soft compounds, but later returned to switch soon to medium ones as well.

In the first timed laps of the afternoon, Pérez took the lead with 1:35s883, followed by Bottas, Verstappen and Hamilton. The four were separated by just 0s036. But a lot was still to come in Texas.

Following training, Hamilton and Verstappen shared some sections of the circuit and walked side by side, as if it were a real race. None of them wanted to give in. Via radio, the Dutchman fired at his rival: “Stupid idiot”. Then he went further and pointed his middle finger at the seven-times champion. Too hot weather in Austin.

While the protagonists of F1 in 2021 were surprised, the ‘seconds’ of Red Bull and Mercedes occupied the end of the session. Pérez was the leader and had 1:35s716 as his fastest lap, while Bottas was second, 0s048 behind.

Verstappen points the middle finger at Hamilton during TL2 (Photo: Reproduction)

But the best times were yet to come. Lance Stroll put on soft tires and put Aston Martin in the provisional lead in practice by turning 1:35s561. But the Canadian’s position at the top of the table didn’t last long, no.

Bottas scored 1min35s360 and took the lead, but Hamilton pulverized his teammate’s time and spiked 1min34s842 to command the session. But the race direction announced that the seven-time champion wasted his time for having exceeded the track limits at turn 19.

The practice returned to Pérez as leader with 30 minutes to go. The Mexican turned 1min34s946 and overcame Bottas in 0s414. Stroll appeared in third, followed by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in fourth. But the order changed again. Daniel Ricciardo made it up to third, which became fourth when Lando Norris put his McLaren in second.

Soon after, Hamilton returned to third position, 0s364 off Pérez’s time. Verstappen, on the other hand, was extremely irritated by the traffic ahead of him and decided to return to the pits to change the settings to start working at race pace. The Dutchman was only eighth fastest on the timesheet.

In the final half of the practice, the times, for the most part, remained the same, as the teams prioritized the work with performance evaluation of cars with full tanks for the race. Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz came out with new soft tyres, but neither made progress on the timesheets. Thus, ‘Czech’ Pérez closed Friday ahead at the Circuit des Americas, although Hamilton had registered the fastest lap of the day, deleted by the race direction.

With 3 minutes left to the end of the practice, Fernando Alonso, who was 13th on the timesheet, escaped at the exit of turn 19 and passed through the gravel and even lightly bumped the back of Alpine’s car into the barrier. The two-time champion, however, managed to return driving the blue bolide towards the pits at the Circuito das Américas.

1 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:34,946 24 two NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:35,203 +0.257 20 3 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:35,310 +0.364 22 4 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:35,360 +0.414 24 5 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:35,457 +0.511 21 6 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:35,561 +0.615 25 7 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:35,572 +0.626 23 8 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:35,824 +0.878 23 9 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:35,919 +0.973 24 10 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:36,138 +1,192 26 11 AND OCON Alpine Renault 1:36,158 +1.212 23 12 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:36,242 +1,296 25 13 F ALONSO Alpine Renault 1:36,376 +1,430 18 14 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:36,558 +1,612 25 15 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:36.718 +1,772 30 16 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:36,983 +2037 24 17 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:37,041 + 2,095 24 18 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:37,254 +2,308 26 19 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:37,490 +2,544 21 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:38,026 +3,080 23 Time 107% 1:41,592 +6,646