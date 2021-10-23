Petrobras closes agreement on royalties from SIX and is expected to pay BRL 559 million

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Friday an agreement with the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) related to the collection of royalties on the operation of the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) , in the amount of 559 million reais.

The proposal involves payment in installments, of which 302 million reais are already provisioned in the company’s financial statements, according to a company statement.

The beginning of the payment of the amount will be made by the company after the signing of the agreement, and will result in the termination of all legal and administrative proceedings related to the collection of royalties and administrative fines arising from the mining of oil shale carried out at SIX, located in São Mateus do South (PR).

“The decision to adhere to the agreement is in line with the risk management policy associated with the management of contingencies and with the value generation strategy through the negotiation of amounts in dispute,” said the state-owned company.

In another statement, the company said that it has started the stage of publicizing the opportunity for the full sale of its stake (100%) in the Catuá Field, which belongs to the BC-60 Exploratory Block, located in the Campos Basin, in the State of Espírito Santo.

According to the company, there are four wells drilled in the field, where light oils were found in carbonate reservoirs.

