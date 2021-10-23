Petrobras says there is no prospect for fuel price stabilization

Entities disagree on what needs to be done at the moment to resolve the situation

Disclosure – Petrobras For the Petrobras manager, maintaining the current calculation model for fuel pricing in Brazil, based on the dollar and the value of the international oil barrel, is important for attracting investments



Petrobras claims that there is no prospect of stabilizing fuel prices in Brazil. Despite the resistance of the states, the Ministry of Economy defends a minimum stabilization of fuel prices still in 2021 by changing the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). The state finance secretariats project that the change in tax calculation, discussed by the National Congress, can reach R$ 32 billion. The matter has already been approved by the deputies and is now starting to be processed in the Senate. In a hearing at the Chamber, the Program director at the Ministry of Economy’s Budget Secretariat, Bruno Negris, rebutted the states. “The National Treasury secretariat has already made these numbers and the States are in a comfortable position in terms of the sector’s revenue, so what we at Confaz is if they could somehow stabilize prices, especially in 2021, so that this volatility would not, of course, reach the ICMS. There is no doubt that a 25% rate, mainly on AC gasoline, is extremely high. And I repeat, it gives a final result of a load of 33”, he commented.

The director of the Ministry of Economy stated that for every six reais charged for a liter of gasoline, 25% is ICMS, equivalent to R$1.50. The National Petroleum Agency’s Competition Defense Superintendent, Bruno Conde, defends a greater debate on prices. “It goes through a public policy around fuel pricing, a discussion around this, but it is something that, as we are in a scenario of free prices, there is no specific action to be taken to avoid the impact international price on domestic prices”, he points out.

The superintendent of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) is in favor of creating a fund that can help stabilize prices. The manager of Sales in the Internal Market at Petrobras, Sandro Barreto, believes that it is still too early to project market behavior. “We cannot say at this time whether we have already reached a point of balance, whether we are going to have a setback in price in a month, a week, two months, three months. This is a moment of high volatility in oil and energy prices in the world as a whole”, said Barreto. For the Petrobras manager, maintaining the current calculation model in Brazil is important for attracting investments. Sandro Barreto reiterates that only greater competition in fuel supply will help reduce prices.

*With information from reporter Nanny Cox