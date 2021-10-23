Petrobras warns of risk of running out of fuel in November – Campos 24 Horas







10/22/2021, 11:28 am, Photo: Disclosure.



In a statement, Petrobras confirmed that its production will not be enough to meet all orders for the supply of fuel for November. The pronouncement already leads distributors to predict that there will be a shortage of gasoline and diesel at the beginning of next month. (read more below)

According to the state-owned company, “the extra orders requested for November came 20% above its supply capacity in the case of diesel and 10% above in relation to gasoline, configuring an atypical demand both in terms of volume and in terms of deadlines. for supply”. (read more below)

For the Association of Fuel Distributors (Brasilcom), “the reductions promoted by Petrobras, in some cases reaching more than 50% of the volume requested for purchase, put the country in a situation of potential shortages”. (read more below)

This below-demand production is linked to a drop in the production of barrels of oil equivalent in Brazil, used for fuel refining. According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), Petrobras production fell 2.8% in the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year. (read more below)

Between July and September, 8.409 million barrels of oil equivalent were produced. In 2020, there were 8.640 million barrels in that period. (read more below)

Entities point out that the low exploitation of refineries is one of the main reasons behind the possible shortage of fuel in the coming weeks. According to the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP), the Utilization Factor (FUT) of refineries in Brazil fell, further increasing the dependence on fuel imports. (read more below)

“Petrobras could be using the maximum refining capacity, increasing productivity and, consequently, reducing the unit costs of production of these oil products to sell in the domestic market at a fairer price”, the general coordinator of the FUP, Deyvid Bacelar.(read more below)

In a statement, the state-owned company pointed out that it continues to operate with high utilization of its refineries, having reached 90% of its processing capacity, in the accumulated result for October, well above the average of recent quarters.

Source: Tribuna Online