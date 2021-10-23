Pfizer vaccine is 90.7% effective in children 5 to 11 years of age

posted on 10/23/2021 06:00 / updated on 10/23/2021 07:50



American boy celebrates when he receives the first dose of the immunizing agent in Connecticut: application authorized from the age of 12 – (credit: Joseph Prezioso/AFP – 13/5/21)

A day after disclosing positive results about reaching the third dose of its vaccine against covid-19, the American company Pfizer announced that the immunizing agent, developed with the German company BioNTech, is highly effective in children. Tests carried out by the pharmaceutical laboratory revealed an effectiveness of 90.7% in preventing symptomatic forms of the disease in immunized patients aged between 5 and 11 years.

The data was sent to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which called for next Tuesday a meeting with independent experts, in which it will decide whether to grant an authorization for the application of the drug in this age group . Vaccination is currently authorized from the age of 12 onwards.

In its statement, Pfizer said the encouraging data was seen in an analysis of about 2,250 children, divided into two groups. A part of them went through the complete immunization regimen, which consists of the application of two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart, and the other part received a placebo. In those vaccinated, smaller doses of the drug were applied, with only one third (10 micrograms) of the amount administered in adults and adolescents (30 micrograms).

According to the company, 16 children who received the placebo were infected with the new coronavirus, while only three positive cases of Sars-CoV-2 were registered in the immunized group. “With these data, we confirm that the efficacy of the vaccine against symptomatic covid-19, at least seven days after the application of the second dose, was 90.7% among the age group evaluated”, indicated the note. Those responsible for the analysis also reported that the majority of positive cases occurred when the delta variant of the new coronavirus was dominant in the United States and the rest of the world.

The company noted that there have been no serious cases of the disease or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare but worrisome post-viral condition. Also, no episodes of myocarditis or pericarditis (inflammation of the heart or around the heart) were recorded, but the investigators explained that there are not enough volunteers in the study to detect very rare side effects. Adolescent boys are believed to be a higher risk group.

It is the first time that Pfizer has released an estimate of the effectiveness of its anti-covid vaccine in young children. The company’s previous report indicated only that the immunizer, made with the new messenger RNA technology, produced a solid immune response among the younger group.

The US government has already announced that it is ready to launch a vaccination campaign for the country’s 28 million children aged 5-11. Once the FDA gives the go-ahead, the immunization “will be distributed quickly and made available equally to families across the country,” the White House reported.

Significant drop in mortality

Another study, also released yesterday, reinforced the power of covid-19 vaccines in preventing deaths. In the survey, American scientists evaluated data from more than 10 million people and observed a considerable difference between the number of deaths in the vaccinated and non-immunized groups. The work was published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which belongs to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The researchers evaluated electronic medical records of 6.4 million vaccinated and 4.6 million unimmunized people between December 14, 2020 and July 31. Through the analyses, which considered only the deaths caused by covid-19, the experts found that the first group had a mortality rate of 4.2 deaths per thousand people vaccinated after the first dose, and 3.5 deaths after the second application. The comparison group (not vaccinated) had a mortality rate of 11.1 deaths per thousand people.

The researchers hope the results will help people who have not yet been vaccinated change their minds. “Although several studies have already shown the safety of vaccines, some remain hesitant,” said Stanley Xu, a researcher at the Department of Research and Evaluation at the Kaiser Permanente Institute, in the United States, and lead author of the study, in a press release. .

This analysis gives us more assurance that vaccines are very safe and, in fact, people who received the immunizations in the United States had a lower mortality rate than those who did not receive the protective drugs,” he added.