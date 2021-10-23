Pfizer vaccine is 90.7% effective in children aged 5 to 11 years – News

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was 90.7% effective against the coronavirus in a clinical trial with children aged 5 to 11, the US drugmaker said on Friday.

In the study, 16 children who received a placebo (innocuous substance) had Covid-19, compared with three who were vaccinated, said the Pfizer in documents submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Since more than twice as many children — in the trial with 2,268 participants — received the vaccine compared to the placebo, this equates to more than 90% efficacy.

Pfizer’s clinical trial in children ages 5 to 11 was not primarily designed to measure effectiveness against the virus.

Instead, the study compared the amount of vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies in children to the response of older recipients in their adult trials.

Based on these results, Pfizer and BioNTech said last month that their Covid-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in children.

Children aged 5 to 11 years received two doses of a fraction of 10 micrograms of the vaccine, one-third the volume of the dose given to people 12 years and older.

The FDA’s external advisors will meet on Tuesday to vote on the recommendation that the agency authorize the vaccine for this age group. The FDA team is expected to release its review of the evidence presented by Pfizer this Friday.

About 190 million people in the US are fully immunized, including more than 11 million teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received the Pfizer vaccine.

If the FDA authorizes vaccination for children ages 5 to 11, a group of consultants from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Nov. 2 and 3 to make recommendations to the agency on how vaccines should be administered.

Most states expect the CDC to endorse vaccine recommendations before starting to administer them.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.