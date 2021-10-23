Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is 90.7% effective in children between 5 and 11 years old, statement says

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine (REUTERS/Ruvic Data)

SAO PAULO – Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that its vaccine against Covid-19 has shown to have 90.7% effectiveness in preventing the disease in children aged 5 to 11 years, according to a statement published by the company this Friday (22 ).

The US company explained that it submitted this information to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the US regulatory agency).

The study was carried out with 2,268 children between 5 and 11 years old, who received two doses of the vaccine or placebo. According to the company, for each dose applied, a third of the amount was administered to adolescents and adults with an interval between doses of three weeks.

The results show that of the children who received the placebo, 16 were infected with Covid-19, while only three who received the immunizing agent were infected. It is worth remembering that, in September, the pharmaceutical company had already informed that the vaccine was safe and induced an immune response in children in this age group. "Since July, pediatric cases of Covid-19 have increased by about 240% in the United States – underscoring the public health need for vaccination," Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a press release last month. Pfizer's clinical trial in children was not designed primarily to measure effectiveness against the virus. Instead, the idea was to compare the amount of vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies in children with the response seen in tests with adults. In Brazil, the immunizing agent is approved to be applied to children and adolescents between 12 and 17 years old.

