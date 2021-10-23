Photojournalists use Call of Duty: Vanguard to capture war footage

Activision unveiled a partnership with war photojournalists, who used the Call of Duty: Vanguard to capture images in game. Clicks are for sale in US gallery and proceeds will go to veterans support project.

The feat was carried out by Alex Potter and Sebastiano Tomada Piccolmini, two war photojournalists with considerable experience in conflict zones. According to Activision, the duo ventured into the game for an exclusive photo shoot at the publisher’s capture studios.

Potter and Piccolmini are responsible for several clicks of battles in the Middle East, and their journey is recorded in the trailer below, showing the experience of photographers in the new engine. CoD.

Brazilian Fernando Machado, Activision Blizzard’s Chief Marketing Officer, spoke a little about the experience. “We tested [o realismo de Call of Duty: Vanguard] by sending Alex Potter and Sebastiano Tomada Piccolomini with camera-like portals inside the game’s engine, which took them back in time as if they were shooting in that period, showing how real vanguard is seen and felt by fans”.

The realism of the graphics is due to the use of photogrammetry, a resource in which objects, locations and scenes are recreated within the game with photorealistic quality. This allowed photographers to make clicks with much the same reasoning they use to photograph the real world. According to Piccolmini, “this is what conflicts really look like.”

“I was impressed by how kinetic and engaging everything was,” said the photojournalist in the video. “These are situations I would normally capture,” commented Alex Potter.

The photographs are available for sale in limited edition on the Bleecker Trading website and also in New York at the company’s physical address. The amount collected from the images will be donated to the institution Call of Duty Endowment, a project that supports veterans in the United States.

Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment, spoke a little about the benefits of partnering with photographers, saying, “This special collaboration is a great opportunity to continue to raise awareness and honor our veterans as we continue our mission to help them to find high-quality jobs”.

According to Activision, the organization “has funded the placement of more than 90,000 veterans in high-quality jobs since its inception and intends to place 100,000 veterans in meaningful jobs by 2024.” According to the company, in the year 2020 Endowment provided employment for about 1/9th of the cost of the US Department of Labor’s efforts, at a cost of $515 per veteran.

Call of Duty: Vanguard arrives on November 5th with versions for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.