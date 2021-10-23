Piqué surrenders to Vinicius Jr. and elects Brazilian style as one of the best in the world

Barcelona’s defender and idol tore up praise for Vinicius Jr. before this weekend’s derby

Barcelona and Real Madrid face off on Sunday (24), at 11:15 am, in Laliga with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+. This Friday, on the program #Let’s go, gives move, O defender pique talked about the match and was full of praise for Vinicius Junior.

Vinícius is faster, more electric, one more point. Ansu [Fati] has the talent of the goal and can play as a striker. I would say that Ansu has more sense of goal, and that the other is very electric and, in one-on-one, one of the best in the world”, said the Barça defender about the Brazilian.

At 21, the former striker of Flamengo is one of the highlights of Real Madrid this season. He played 11 games, scoring seven goals and five assists. Alongside Karim Benzema, he commands the offensive sector of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Ansu Fati, 18, returned from an injury, which kept him from playing for 11 months. Since then, he has played five matches: he has scored two goals and provided an assist.

Piqué also commented on the return of left-back Jordi Alba: “It’s important because he gives us a lot. But also because we don’t have this second man to replace him. Other people can play there, but it’s not the usual position. Jordi helps us a lot with finishes and goals.”

Barcelona is 7th in LaLiga, with 15 points. Real Madrid, which has two more, is the second in the competition.