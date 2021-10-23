Police concludes doctor Claudio Marsili died after reacting to robbery | Rio de Janeiro



Claudio Marsili was passionate about sports and natureReproduction/Instagram

Rio – An inquiry by the Capital Homicide Precinct (DHC) concluded on Friday night that doctor Cláudio Marsili, who died last Tuesday (19), was shot in the head after reacting to a robbery in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of the city. The information is from Globo’s g1 portal.

This afternoon, the police also stated that the author of the shot that killed Cláudio was made by Tiago Barbosa dos Santos. Agents collected technical evidence, such as his fingerprint found inside the left rear window of the vehicle used by the criminals.

He was arrested on the day of the crime in Morro do Turano, in Tijuca, North Zone. The car used during the robbery was also found. In it were some of the doctor’s belongings, such as stamps and a pen.

The crime took place less than 500 meters from the DHC, on Rua Fernando Mattos, around 6:30 am. At the time, Cláudio arrived for another day of work at a clinic, in which he was a partner, in Jardim Oceânico and had just parked his car, when he was shot.

Witnesses reported to police that the victim was in his private car, a Toyota Hilux, and was approached by at least three thugs who were in Black Sandero.

The police station investigating the case also said that the steps were continuing. The aim is to arrest other criminals who may be involved in Marsili’s death.