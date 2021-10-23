Police indict alleged PM for assault and his wife for racial injury – General

Crime of racial injury happened on the night of October 10th, in Juiz de Fora, during a service by the Military Police of the occurrence of a case of aggression (photo: Personal file)

The Civil Police in Juiz de Fora, Zona da Mata, this Friday (22/10) indicted an alleged military police officer, 38 years old, suspected of assaulting an application driver on October 10th. His partner, 37, is responsible for the crime of racial injury against a female driver. However, despite the report’s questions, the police institution did not comment on the omission – reported by the victims – of PMs, who allegedly witnessed the military’s wife calling the driver a “monkey” and did nothing.

The suspect would not have liked to be reprimanded by the driver and, once out of the vehicle, he went into hand-to-hand combat with Michael, who was punched in the face. His car was also damaged by the attacker. The PM was called, but said, after scanning, that it had not located the author.

Soon, the victim and about ten fellow professionals decided to go to the suspect’s address – which was discovered through the running app. The group called the PM again, which went to the scene. Afterwards, the victims report that they had confirmation from the police that the suspect was a military police officer.

At the time, Ada de Souza Bastos, 42, one of Michael’s colleagues in the profession, would have been called a “monkey” by the suspect’s wife in the presence of the PMs, who, according to the victims, were silent in the face of the flagrant racial insult . The same verbal attack would also have taken place before the arrival of the police. Sought by the report, the PM said, through its advisor, that it would not comment.

Suspects indicted





The delegate of the case, Mariana Veiga, said that the investigation has already been reported with the indictment of the author for racial injury. “The author was also identified, and we are awaiting the conclusion of the vehicle damage expert report for referral to the Special Criminal Court”, explains the head of the 6th Civil Police Precinct, adding that the suspect was also indicted for assault.

As to whether the man is a military police officer or not, the Civil Police said it will not comment. Such identification would not be, according to the institution, in the list of attributions established in the judicial police procedures.

O



State of Minas



got in touch again, this Friday (10/22), with the driver Ada de Souza, who informed that she had reported to the delegate everything that happened on the day of the crime of injury. “Said she [a companheira do suspeito] Called me a monkey in front of the cops and they didn’t do anything. She instructed me to look for the internal affairs department of the Military Police to see this issue of police omission in the face of the act.”

Asked about this orientation given to the driver, delegate Mariana Veiga did not want to comment. Driver Michael Braga Machado, victim of the attack, confirmed the injury suffered by his co-worker. “She was called a monkey before the arrival of the police and also in their presence. I witnessed this and spoke during my testimony”, he says.

Without providing much detail, the office of the police institution said that “during the investigative work, those involved and witnesses were heard”.

remember the case





According to the police report, application driver Michael Braga Machado said he picked up a man and a woman on Avenida Sete de Setembro, in the city’s Central region, around 9:30 pm, on October 10th.

Along the way, the couple started an argument and, with a glass in hand, the author began to hit the car seat. The driver then asked him to stop as the vehicle could be damaged.

Soon, the alleged perpetrator cursed the victim and ordered him to stop the car – which was attended to by Michael. Also according to the official record of the PM, the man got into a melee with the driver, punched him in the face and kicked the car’s rear door, which was dented. He would also have broken one of the car’s rearview mirrors.

According to the victim, in an article report, people passing by on the street intervened and held the author, which allowed him to leave the place. Upon arriving at a gas station, he called the police and his co-workers. According to the occurrence registered by the PM, the vehicle carried out the tracking in an attempt to locate the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.

In view of what was exposed by the police authority, the victim and about ten professional colleagues decided to go to the aggressor’s address – which was discovered through the running application. “When we got there, we contacted the PM again and informed them that we had found the place where he lives. A, about eight vehicles arrived there. When we questioned the reason for so many vehicles, we discovered that the aggressor was a military police officer”, said Michael to Estado de Minas poca.

“Whoever is a victim remains. Whoever is not, puts the foot! Now! I want you out of here now!” That would have been – according to Michael – the initial approach of the PM when visualizing the group on the street, near the couple’s residence. “And so it was done. Our co-workers came out of there”.

the insults



Application driver Ada de Souza Bastos was one of the professional colleagues who, in support of Michael, visited the couple’s address. “In view of our movement on the street, she [referindo-se esposa do suspeito] appeared at the window and said: ‘I can’t believe you came here!’ So I replied: ‘We came to answer you for what happened.’ Oh, she started the insults”, explains Ada, also in an interview with a report, noting that the woman would have exclaimed: “You monkey. Get out of the door of my house”.

“In the presence of the police, I told her: ‘You disrespected me.’ A, she replied: ‘Calling you a monkey? No, you are a monkey.’ She said this in front of all the police, who did nothing. Her companion friend of theirs; of the police. So that was it.”