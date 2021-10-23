Police Officer Convicted of Killing Boyfriend and Family to Earn Insurance Money in South Africa | World

A South African policewoman meticulously organized with hired killers the murder of her boyfriend and five members of her family to obtain insurance compensation, the court reported on Friday (22).

She still planned to kill other family members, including her own mother.

This macabre case, revealed during the trial of policewoman Rosemary Ndlovu, captured the attention of the country, which is accustomed to a high crime rate.

The 46-year-old woman systematically arranged for her family to take out life and funeral insurance and then organized the killings one by one. Her boyfriend, cousin, sister, niece, nephew and another member of her family were killed between 2012 and 2017.

So she recovered about 1.4 million rand (approximately R$535,000), but was arrested before she could add the murder of her mother and brothers to her list, according to the court.

With careful forethought, Ndlovu used hired killers to arrest his victims, who were shot or beaten to death. She personally killed only one person, her sister, poisoning her tea and strangling her upon discovering that the poison was not working.

“The defendant was the last person to see them alive or the first to report that they were missing,” said General Counsel Riana Williams.

“She called herself a beneficiary to be able to benefit from life and funeral insurance,” he added.

The accused vehemently denied the crimes during the trial.

In 2018, one of her hired assassins warned the police that she was plotting a plan to burn down another of her sisters’ home.

Ndlovu, who was once a respected police officer, showed little emotion during the trial. Your sentence is due at the beginning of next month.