President of Náutico guarantees presence of policing and performance of game against Vasco | nautical

The president of Náutico, Edno Melo, assured this Friday that the performance of the game against Vasco, this Sunday, for the 31st round of Serie B, is guaranteed. He stated that the club has already had a meeting with the Military Police, as happens before every match, to outline the security guidelines for the event.

Last Thursday, in an official statement, the CBF threatened to withdraw the games to be played by the entity in Pernambuco if the State Government did not guarantee the presence of military police inside the stadiums (due to the field invasion in a duel between Santa Cruz against the Floresta, last Tuesday, for the tryouts for the Copa do Nordeste).

According to the president alvirrubro, the corporation assured at the meeting that it would send an effective number of agents for the Sunday match and requested the hiring of 120 security guards.

– There will be a game, yes. We have already had the meeting with the Police, which always takes place in all games, in which all the guidelines for the duel were drawn up. It’s all right – he said.

Position that, according to the president of the Pernambuco Football Federation, Evandro Carvalho, would apply to next Sunday’s game, between Náutico and Vasco, at Aflitos, for the 31st round of Serie B.

The decision of the CBF was taken after the widespread invasion of the field promoted by the fans of Santa Cruz, last Tuesday, after the elimination in the qualifying phase of the Copa do Nordeste, against Floresta, in the Arena de Pernambuco.