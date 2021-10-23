Prevent Senior signs agreement proposed by the Public Ministry of SP

The health operator Prevent Senior signed the agreement proposed by the health prosecutor of the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo (MP-SP) this Friday (21). The conduct adjustment term (TAC) was suggested last week — with a deadline for analysis by Prevent Senior until today.

The MP’s prosecution suggested a series of changes in the health operator’s conduct, which is being investigated by an open CPI at the São Paulo City Council. Among the changes is the suspension of the use of the so-called “covid kit”, with ineffective drugs for the treatment of Covid-19, such as hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

The document also asks Prevent Senior not to carry out further research without authorization from the competent bodies and suggested the creation of a Management Supervisory Board, which was denied by the operator. It was agreed that the matter will be discussed again with the help of the Municipal Health Council.

The prosecution also asked the operator to disclose in the company’s press and social networks that “there is no scientific research carried out by Prevent that attests to the effectiveness of any type of early or preventive treatment” against Covid-19.

There is also mention of respect for medical autonomy without conditioning the higher spheres of the company: “vertical structure cannot be confused with general guidelines conditioned to the company’s interests”, says the document.

The prohibition of experimental treatments and the creation of the figure of the “ombudsman” to receive criticism and suggestions from employees and beneficiaries are also included in the proposal.

Non-compliance may result in a fine of up to R$ 500 thousand

Prevent must elect a name out of the direct and indirect staff within three months. The document also prohibits changing the diagnosis of patients and the impossibility of access by the patient or family members to the medical record.

Finally, it is required that beneficiaries of the health plan and new subscribers to the operator’s services are informed of the arrangements provided for in the TAC.

Failure to comply with the clauses is subject to a fine of up to R$500,000.00. Prosecutors in the case hope to continue the dialogue with Prevent Senior for further adjustments. The agreement is part of the investigations about the health operator in the civil sphere of the MP.

The criminal sphere, on the other hand, is made up of a task force from the ministry and the Civil Police, who have recently begun to hear witnesses in the case and should go deeper into the denunciations made during the sessions of the CPI of the Pandemic.