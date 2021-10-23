Project Zero games may receive more remasters • Eurogamer.pt

Project Zero Maiden of Black Water may be just the first of several remasters in the series, as Koei Tecmo was surprised by player reactions to the announcement.

Launched in 2014 for the Nintendo Wii U, Project Zero Maiden of Black Water will have an updated version for the latest platforms and according to Makoto Shibata, the series director, this could only be the first, especially since the titles of the series already have become very rare and difficult to access today.

“As this title was prepared for the 20th anniversary of the series, at the moment we have no plans to develop other remasters. However, the reactions we received from everyone exceeded our expectations, so in the future we will be able to think about it.”

Shibatta does not discard more remasters and even leaves the possibility open, which could mean good news for fans of the series who want to play these games on the latest platforms. On the other side are those who don’t know it yet and may feel this curiosity, but they can’t find the games.