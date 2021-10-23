Protest against Bolsonaro in Australia ahead of women’s team match – 10/23/2021

A protest against President Jair Bolsonaro organized by a group of 30 Brazilian women preceded the friendly game of the women’s soccer team against Australia. Uniformed with “Out, Bolsonaro” t-shirts, they made a lot of noise and called the attention of those who went to the Commbank Stadium, in Sydney, this Saturday morning (23) – Brasília time

“It was a collective idea of ​​several women. We were organizing for a demonstration against Bolsonaro, but the Delta variant entered Australia and we were locked down. This game is being one of the first moments to involve a lot of people, and especially many Brazilians”, she says architect Gabriela Ortega, resident of Sydney.

“The intention was to do something that would show the rejection of the Brazilian women who are here with the Brazilian government,” he explains.

While Brazil boasts a rate of 284.26 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Australia has 6.24 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the World Health Organization.

The country of Oceania has adopted strict lockdowns, restricting activities even in big cities like Sydney and Melbourne. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) attacked social isolation measures, trying to undermine the efforts of governors and mayors who established quarantines to try to stop the advance of the coronavirus.

Covid’s CPI, whose final report was read this week, points out that Bolsonaro acted deliberately to contaminate the population, under the false belief that this would lead to collective protection. And he pushed chloroquine and ivermectin, ineffective remedies for covid-19, promising a non-existent cure to anyone returning to work.