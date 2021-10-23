PSG are wide favorites against Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, website points out

Paris Saint-Germain will face Olympique de Marseille, next Sunday (24), seeking to remain at the top of Ligue 1. Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s team leads the competition with 27 points and arrives rocked after beating RB Leipzig by 3×2 for the Champions League. The good phase means that the Parisian club is ample favorite for the match, according to ‘Betwarrior’.

In the duel, which will have the 'Betwarrior' broadcast at 15:45, PSG has a 43% chance of coming out with the victory, against only 27% of Marseille. On the other hand, the game has a 30% chance of ending in a draw.

In the penultimate round, Paris Saint-Germain lost its unbeaten record in the championship after being defeated 2-0 by Rennes, away from home. However, the team led by Mauricio Pochettino recovered, and beat Angers by 2-1, last Friday (15), increasing its distance to nine points in relation to second-placed Lens.

