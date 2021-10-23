Queen Elizabeth spends night in hospital, says Palace







10/14/2021 Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom spent a night in hospital for what Buckingham Palace called “preliminary investigations” but returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday and was in good spirits.

The 95-year-old monarch canceled an official trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, and the palace said the queen had been instructed by her medical staff to rest, and that she had nothing to do with covid-19.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen appeared at the hospital on Wednesday night for some preliminary investigations, returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” the palace announced in a statement.

A royal source said the Queen had stayed at the hospital for practical reasons, and that her medical staff had taken a cautious approach.

She had already returned to her desk for work on Thursday afternoon, and was carrying out some light tasks, the source said.

Elizabeth welcomed billionaire business leaders such as Bill Gates at a cocktail party on Tuesday night after Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a green investment conference ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Scotland.

The queen, the oldest and longest-lived monarch on the planet, appeared to be in good health that day, smiling happily as she met her guests.