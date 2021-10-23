Quoted for Brazil, 7-seat Hyundai Creta Grand arrives in Mexico

THE Chevrolet Spin its sovereignty is threatened. After all, the Hyundai alcazar or Crete Grand – which debuted in May this year in India – is even closer to Brazil. The larger version of the utility has just gone on pre-sale in Mexico and is a great option to compete in the future among the seven seater SUVs with prices in the range of R$ 150 thousand.

Made for emerging markets, the SUV from south korean brand is an interesting option in Brazil. The forecast is that it will be done at the factory in Piracicaba (SP) of Hyundai Motor Brasil, alongside the new Crete.

The new SUV is a longer version of the new generation of Crete, recently launched in Brazil. In fact, the two models share a controversial looking front, with LED outlines at the top and main and auxiliary cannons grouped below. SUVs also have the same protruding doors and wheel housings. So the Crete Grand is basically the new Crete up to the middle column.

The rear changes completely, after all, the Crete Grand is longer – and has 15 centimeters more in the wheelbase to accommodate the third row of seats. Thus, it has two more side windows and, at the back, more traditional style lanterns.

Hyundai/Disclosure

Prices and versions

In Mexico, prices for Hyundai Crete Grand are between 450 thousand pesos and 490 thousand pesos. In direct conversion, they vary, therefore, from R$ 127 thousand to R$ 140 thousand, depending on the finishing version. However, to take the 7-seater SUV to the garage at home, it is necessary to reserve the model with a sign of 5,000 pesos – around R$ 1,400 in direct conversion.

Speaking of finishing version, the Crete Grand GLS Premium comes with content similar to the new national Crete. The panel is the same, including the same 10.25″ center screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring and induction charger. For safety, it has stability and traction controls, six airbags and electric parking brake. 18″ alloy wheels are factory-set.