R$ 400 offered by Bolsonaro ‘is nothing’ and strike will occur

Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, director of CNTTL (National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers), he said in an interview with UOL News, that the strike of truck drivers on November 1st is maintained if the government does not do something in favor of the sector.

According to the director, President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) announcement of offering R$ 400 to truck drivers as a way to help the sector amid rising fuel prices “is not good news because fundamentally he does not attack the cause of the problem “, but rather a “side effect”.

“Giving 400 reais in aid today means in the price — without the increase announced by the president that it will have — collaborating with the truck driver with 83 liters of fuel per month. That’s absolutely nothing. That’s not where you have to act, you have to act in a measure to change the policy of parity with the international market, the so-called PPI, the international price parity, since we all know that Petrobras’ production cost here in Brazil is the lowest cost in the world to extract oil,” he said .

The entity’s director agreed with the speech of the president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, known as Chorão. Landim, one of the main leaders of the movement of truck drivers in the country, harshly criticized statements made yesterday by President Jair Bolsonaro, to create a “benefit” of R$ 400 per month for truck drivers, to offset the increase in diesel.

“R$ 400 reais was what fellow Chorão and the immense companions scattered by his parents said: Truck driver does not want handouts. Truck driver wants dignity and dignity means discussing the biggest input in the truck driver’s cost sheet, which represents 50% in any freight of what you earn,” he said Dahmer.

The director of CNTTL explained that the truck drivers’ strike is not a political agenda for or against the Bolsonaro government, including, for him, “defending Petrobras is to defend the Brazilian people.” “Strengthening basic industry through oil is to strengthen the national chain.”

Dahmer also explained that truck drivers are working below their cost, without any solution, so “there is no other alternative” than to strike to demand a “negotiation that meets the interests of the category”. He defined the strike as a “last resort and measure” for the category to be heard.

MG stations register fuel shortages

In Minas Gerais, however, gas stations are already lacking the product due to the protest that has blocked transport at distributor bases in Betim since Thursday, the president of Fecombustíveis (National Federation of Commerce of Fuels and Lubricants) told Reuters ), Paulo Miranda Soares.

According to him, the fuel shortage is more felt in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, where queues of vehicles are formed for fuel.

The protest is carried out by the so-called “tankers”, who are transporters of fuel. They mainly demand a reduction in the ICMS rate on diesel, to eventually achieve cost reductions.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo and Reuters