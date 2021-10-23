Rafael Portugal and his wife are victims of a R$1.2 million scam in a pyramid scheme

Leo Dias disclosed, this Friday (22), that Rafael Portugal and his wife Vaneli were victims of a R$1.2 million coup. The couple fell into a pyramid scheme set up by GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, which traded in cryptocurrency. The fraud was discovered by the Federal Police in Operation Kryptus.

“The information is true, yes. Like thousands of other customers, we both had several contracts with GAS, precisely because we believed the company really invested in cryptocurrencies. We trusted the people who introduced us to the company as an investment possibility and we did so. There wasn’t any kind of awkwardness on our part regarding the work of GAS, because we always received all the payments due since the first contract. Proof of this is that we took a long time to distribute the judicial process, which only occurred through an exclusive decision of the Gomes & Raner Advogados law firm, which represents our interests”, said Vaneli to Quem.

“I take this opportunity to clarify that in this same process, we received a favorable decision from the Court on our requests. We trust the authorities to investigate and clarify all the facts”, he continued. Rafael went on Instagram to reassure followers after the news. “Passing to reassure everyone who is texting me, thank you for the affection, NAMORAL. I didn’t LOSE, I wasn’t harmed at any time and everything will be solved”, he wrote in the caption of a publication that said “My people, I didn’t lose anything”. The couple asks in court that the company return the money invested.

