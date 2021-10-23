Rafael Portugal lost R$ 1.2 million in the pyramid of the “Pharaoh of bitcoins”

GAS Consultoria has become one of the most notorious Bitcoin pyramids in Brazil and has caused billions in losses for investors across the country. Among the many harmed we have famous names, such as the comedian Rafael Portugal, what lost R$ 1.2 million when investing in the company of the Pharaoh of bitcoins.

According to information from Léo Dias’ column in Metrópoles, the famous humorist would have invested approximately R$ 1.2 million in the financial pyramid scheme of GAS Consultoria, which was exposed by the federal police recently.

This investment company worked like many others before, like Unick or Midas Trend, they claimed to use Bitcoin to make miraculous trades and use the profits to pay their investors.

bitcoin pharaoh

According to the August Operation Kryptos investigations, GAS was simply using new investors’ money to make the pyramid spin.

Rafael Portugal invested in the company with his wife, Vanelli Portugal, in a total of six contributions made between August 2020 and March 2021, which totaled the R$ 1.2 million invested.

According to the information, the couple had a contract with a clause that guaranteed a profit of 10% per month in relation to the amount invested.

With the news about the blockade of the company by the federal police, Vanelli even tried to negotiate the recovery of the amount invested, but without much success.

The couple is currently suing the company GAS Consultoria Bitcoin asking for the return of the money invested. However, with thousands of victims across Brazil, it will probably take some time for them to recover this money and if we analyze the histories of these companies here in Brazil, it is possible that the value will never return.

The courts usually interrupt the activity of these schemes and prevent new investors from losing money, but those who have already invested have a long way to go to recover the money.

The best thing to do in these cases is always to be on the lookout and notice the many signs that a pyramid gives your marketing with the promise of certain profits and impossible returns.