Rafael Portugal lost R$1.2 million in the GAS Consultoria Bitcoin scheme, says columnist

Humorist Rafael Portugal and his wife, Vanelli Portugal, were two of the thousands of victims of the alleged cryptocurrency pyramid GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, owned by the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested in August.

According to columnist Leo Dias, the couple suffered a loss of around R$ 1.2 million at GAS.

Now they are suing the company dismantled by Operation Kryptus and demanding the money back.

Rafael Portugal was deceived by supposed pyramid

Also according to the column, Portugal and his wife made a total of six contributions to the company. GAS promised returns of 10% per month on the amount invested through supposed investments in Bitcoin.

Some screenshots (prints) that show a conversation between Vanelli and a company representative were included in the process.

In the dialogue, which dates from September this year, she asks the company to return the amount invested by her and her husband.

The company’s representative, then, says that GAS is “trying to unlock at least part of the 38 billion in court to settle all contracts”.

The PF’s investigations found that the companies involved in the scheme moved around R$ 2 billion in the last 6 years, although the amount moved, R$ 38 billion, is much higher.

Two of these companies are headquartered in the State of Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, the other two are in the State of São Paulo.

Portugal and Vanelli are suing the four companies. In addition, the couple’s lawyers asked the judge urgently, so that the amount is returned as soon as possible.

GAS stops payments

Shortly after Glaidson was arrested, the company announced the stoppage of monthly payments. In a statement, GAS stated that it would only return to make payments when the Court unlocked the goods.

“[a GAS] will not make payments to customers until the amounts held by the Court are released”, the text said. “For obvious reasons, as we are not a pyramid, no contract will be accepted until further notice.”

Several GAS clients gathered in demonstrations calling for the release of the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” fearing they would not get back the investments.

