Rafael Portugal on Bitcoin Fara Coup: ‘I didn’t lose anything’ – Famous

Rafael Portugal (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Friday (10/22), the column by Lo Dias, at Metrópoles, brought out the information that



Rafael Portugal



he would have suffered a blow and lost 1.2 million reais, after having invested with Glaidson Accio dos Santos, known as the Fara dos Bitcoins.

After all the repercussion, the comedian came to the audience and spoke briefly about the subject. According to him, nothing was lost and that “everything be resolved”. Portugal also thanked all the concern of its audience.

“Passing on to reassure everyone who has been texting me, thank you for the affection, MORALLY. I didn’t lose, I wasn’t injured in any moment and everything will be resolved”, said the artist. According to Lo Dias, the high amount was contributed in six parts, from August 2020 to March 2021.

Who is Bitcoin Fara?



Glaidson Accio dos Santos, also known as the Bitcoin Fara, has worked as a waiter and became the owner of organizations that, together, are worth around 136 million reais. The scheme in which Rafael would have contributed the million dollar amount was nothing more than the famous ‘pyramid’.

The fraud was discovered by the Federal Police with Operation Kryptus. Currently, Rafael and his wife are suing the company responsible for the agreement, GAS Consultoria Bitcoin , asking for the return of all the money invested.

The contracts contained a clause that guaranteed 10% profit on top of the amount contributed, which would be passed on to the couple on a monthly basis. The company was headquartered in Cabo Frio, Lagos Region of Rio de Janeiro.

The owner, Glaidson Accio dos Santos, declared in a video, weeks before his arrest, that Cabo Frio was New Egypt, due to disputes over the pyramids that supposedly existed in the city. He also claimed that the company provided only consulting services.