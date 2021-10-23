Rafael Portugal talks about action against ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’: ‘I didn’t lose, I wasn’t harmed’ | Rio de Janeiro

the comedian Rafael Portugal made a post on social media, this Friday night (22), in which he says he was not harmed by GAS Bitcoin Consulting .

“Passing on to reassure everyone who’s texting me, thank you for the affection, BOYFRIEND I didn’t LOSE, I wasn’t harmed at any time and everything will be resolved”, he posted.

The company belongs to the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, Glaidson of the Saints, arrested accused of running an illegal cryptocurrency investment scheme.

A decision of the court of the 28th of September determines the arrest of BRL 1.4 million in the GAS accounts. According to the Court of Justice, in addition to the amount invested (BRL 1.12 million), O foreclosure amount covers interest, monetary correction and court costs. The amount has not yet been paid to the couple.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

1 of 1 Rafael Portugal — Photo: Publicity/Cleiby Trevisan Rafael Portugal — Photo: Publicity/Cleiby Trevisan

“Like thousands of other clients, we both had several contracts with GAS, precisely because we believed that the company really invested in cryptocurrencies. We trusted the people who introduced us to the company as an investment possibility and we did so,” he explained to g1 Vanelli Portugal.

The process began on September 21 and is being processed at the 2nd Civil Court of Campo Grande, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the decision, the couple signed contracts with the company’s administrators for what would be an application in the financial market of encrypted currencies, specifically bitcoins and altcoins.

They claim that they were surprised by information about a Federal Police operation that revealed the profile of companies as financial pyramids.

“There wasn’t any kind of strangeness on our part regarding the work of GAS, because we always received all the payments due since the first contract. Proof of this is that we took a long time to distribute the judicial process, which only occurred by an exclusive decision of the Gomes office & Raner Advogados, which represents our interests,” said Vanelli.

Those responsible for the defense of the couple claim that the defendants did not honor the contracts signed and neither returned the amount invested by the couple and payment of other material damages.

“In view of such facts, it is fighting for the termination of contracts and compensation for material damages, as well as provisional arrest to ensure the effectiveness of the process. From what appears, the injunction must be GRANTED, as the facts narrated are notorious, as well as the possibility of dilapidation of the company’s and partners’ assets”, states the decision.

The decision cites Glaidson Acácio, who is in prison, and Mirelis Zerpa, his wife, who is at large and is wanted by Interpol.

According to the defense, those responsible for the deal even signed promissory notes as a guarantee of the return on the amount invested, which gave an apparent credibility to the deal.

Glaidson was arrested in a mansion in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, on August 30th.