Rafinha is happy to receive “extra incentive” from Grêmio

Grêmio’s management will give R$ 1 million for players to free the club from relegation to Serie B. Full-back Rafinha spoke about the matter in an exclusive interview with GZH. According to his speeches, the money makes him happy, but it won’t be decisive to rid the club of the second year.

“It’s an extra incentive, but I see that we have no greater motivation than putting Grêmio in the place it deserves, which is the first division. There is no money to pay for it. It’s one more motivation. The board is always looking to provide the best situations for us”, he stated.

The club’s vice president for football, Dénis Abrahão, stated that there will be no extra animals per game, unlike what some had been saying. However, he confirmed payment at the end of the competition, in case of permanence in Serie A.

“For us, there is no greater motivation than playing for Grêmio and leaving Grêmio in the first division. Of course it’s an extra incentive and we’re happy that the board is doing everything to make us more motivated in the games, but the motivation has to come from us in doing our best in the next games.”, commented.

Rafinha is one of the greatest leaders of the guild’s cast

The winning curriculum made Rafinha one of the greatest leaders in Grêmio. He is seen as an example for young people, especially for Vanderson, who plays in his same position.

The player has been playing at left-back and in the same interview he said that there is no problem in playing adapted to the other side. So, his goal is to help Grêmio right now and free the club from the second division.

