Rafinha opens the game and talks about Grêmio’s left-back

Rafinha was hired to be Grêmio’s right-back, what he didn’t count on was that Vanderson would assume the position and become almost irreplaceable. So Felipão decided to put him on the left, where the player has already played six games and gave three assists, see what he said about that.

“I’m originally a right-back, but I’ve played a lot of games on the left for Bayern, Schalke 04 and Olympiakos. My original position was right-back, but I’m always available to help. Felipe said he wanted to put me on the left. I’m a Grêmio employee and I’m here to help”, commented.

For Rafinha, any one of Grêmio’s full-backs has enough quality to be a starter. The player said he is happy to be able to help the club in this difficult time, playing on the other side that is not his favorite.

“He turned me against Cuiabá, I did well and he left me there. That’s when we started to make a good streak of games. Vanderson has a good streak. Grêmio has high quality right and left wingers, like Vanderson, Victor Ferraz, Leonardo Gomes, Cortez, Diogo Barbosa and Guilherme Guedes”, quoted.

Rafinha has no problem playing on the left

At least in relation to what he said in this exclusive interview with GZH, the player has no problems playing at left-back. But, of course, he would prefer to play on the right, at Bayern Munich Pep Guardiola came by Lahm in midfield for the Brazilian to start.

The player’s contract runs until December with Grêmio and he will probably leave. Then, management will go to the market looking for a lateral that is originally from the left.

