Rainer Cadete manifests about his sexuality and opens the game

interpreter of Visky in Secret Truths 2, Rainer Cadet opened the game about your fluid sexuality. The actor, who usually dares in photos on social networks, said he sees the topic relatively.

Rainer told in an interview to Quem magazine that in the continuation of the plot his character’s sexuality will have a greater prominence in the story.

“In the first season, Visky already said he was convinced gay, during the entire season he only had sexual relations with Lurdeca, a woman. So that’s it: sexuality is more complex than we can imagine, it’s amazing. When you think you have a preference, a specific way to reach orgasm, sexuality shows that this can change, that this is relative“, said the actor.

Rainer Cadet and sexuality

“I see sexuality this way. But without hypocrisy and caress, we can observe that our sexuality is not something concrete, that we frame and put on the wall or a little plaque that we hang around our necks. It flows, love can arise anywhere“, declared.

“As long as it’s love, don’t hurt anyone and don’t be disrespectful either. Love is free, it goes where it wants. And the series talks a little about that, about these impulses, this free love, about sexual fluidity… It’s not just my character that is there in the ‘more’ of LGBTQIA+, there are many others too and we’ll find out”, he completed.

Bold Scenes in Secret Truths 2

Secret Truths 2 showed that it will have a lot of hot scenes. And Visky will appear in many of them. Rainer Cadet stated that the booker will appear in many sex sequences.

“The degree of eroticism went up a lot, especially in my character. Guys, get ready! I think people aren’t very prepared for what’s coming up. It won’t be for lack of warning [risos]. You can hope that the temperature will rise”, said the actor, who promised a more outrageous Visky.

“You can expect breathless looks, sarcastic jokes and a sharp, acid humor. You can still wait a few steps of vogue, which is a dance I studied during the entire quarantine because I already knew I would revive Visky and I imagined that for him… I suggested that he dance it, as it is a very representative dance for the LGBTQIA+ community”, revealed.

Rainer Cadete praised the author of the novel and promised surprises. “Secret Truths 2 will have a lot of surprises because we’re talking about Walcyr Carrasco, who is the king of twists and complex characters. You can expect a fire in the playground there will be!”, he stated.