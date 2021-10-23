Rains are starting to fill reservoirs, but sector says that scenario is still of attention – 10/22/2021 – Market

The rains that have fallen in recent weeks in the country are already beginning to have an effect on the reservoirs of the main Brazilian hydroelectric plants. In the Southeast and Midwest regions, the level of energy storage reversed the downward curve and has already risen by 0.9 percentage points in the month.

In the South, the situation is even better, with an accumulated increase of 15.2 percentage points until this Thursday (21), according to the ONS (National Electric System Operator). Experts warn, however, that the situation still needs attention.

According to the ONS, the Southeast and Midwest reservoirs, regions considered the water tank of the Brazilian electricity sector, reached 17.6% of their energy storage capacity on the farm. There are no more plants in regions with levels below 10%.

In the South, the level of reservoirs reached 43.8% on the same day. Even with a drop in the North and Northeast regions, the rains over the Center-South raised the general level of the reservoirs by 0.4 percentage point, to 24.5%.

For next week, the ONS predicts rainfall will continue above average in the Southeast and Midwest, reaching a volume equivalent to 133% of the historical average. In the South, the volume should be at 83% of the historical average.

In its operation schedule, the operator also foresees an improvement in the storage levels of the reservoirs. It is estimated that the southern reservoirs will reach the end of October with 44.3%. The Southeast/Midwest region should end the month with 17.8%.

“The increase in rainfall in the last two weeks is not the only reason for the improvement in the conditions of the reservoirs, the set of measures adopted by the operator was decisive for a more optimistic result”, said the ONS.

The operator cites as an example the Furnas reservoir, in Minas Gerais, one of the most relevant in the country, which rose from 13.76% in September to 16.38% in October. Located in the upper part of the Rio Grande, Furnas feeds the other hydroelectric plants in the basin, one of which forms the Paraná River.

The forecast of the arrival of rain, in line with the emergency measures adopted by the government, had already led specialists to minimize the risks of energy rationing in 2021, although with a great impact on Brazilians’ electricity bills.

In the opinion of specialists, the government should maintain the measures in force, despite the appeals of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) for the reversal of the water scarcity flag, which adds R$ 14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed .

“Without a shadow of a doubt, the situation today is calmer than it was a month ago”, says the former general director of the ONS, Luiz Eduardo Barata. “However, these October rains still do not characterize the beginning of the rainy season, so attention has to be maintained with the same intensity.”

The assessment is the same as that of the CMSE (Electrical Sector Monitoring Committee), a technical advisory body to the government, which last Friday (15th) contradicted Bolsonaro’s optimistic view and said that the scenario still requires attention.

Professor of Energy Planning at Coppe/UFRJ Maurício Tolmasquim points out that although the situation seems less challenging for 2021, the supply in 2022 still depends on the volume of summer rains on the reservoirs.

He believes, however, that the rains can help the government to reduce pressure on energy tariffs. “Currently, as important as avoiding the risk of rationing is to reduce the impact of thermoelectric plants on the energy bill and on inflation,” he says.

“Given that we are shipping extremely expensive thermoelectric plants, hydrology will be a key variable to strike a balance between two equally important objectives: ensuring security of supply and reducing the economic cost of using thermoelectric plants.”

Even with the most expensive banner, the rise in the cost of generation by the thermal plants has increased the gap in the bill for payment of the thermal plants, which reached R$ 8 billion. To avoid a new tariff readjustment or a liquidity problem for distributors, the government plans a new loan to the sector.

As in 2020, the idea is to raise funds from the banking system to pay for the thermal plants and spread the cost in installments over five years. The loan amount is expected to be announced next week.