Two players from the Brazilian team had a different Saturday in the Premier League. In Leeds, the attacker little raphine, featured in Tite’s team in the last games of the Qualifiers, went blank and was injured in the beginning of the second half of the draw with Wolverhampton (1-1). Already in Liverpool, Richardson came off the bench, hit the net after nearly a month out through injury, but did not avoid Everton’s 5-2 loss to Watford.
Raphinha falls on the lawn after suffering a cart during Leeds vs. Wolves — Photo: REUTERS
Raphinha, from Leeds, leaves the field feeling pain in her left foot — Photo: REUTERS
Raphinha injured her ankle after suffering a tough entry from Romain Saiss. The 24-year-old player, revealed at the base of Avaí, fell on the pitch writhing in pain and left the pitch loaded without being able to support his left foot on the ground. According to the first information, Raphinha will undergo exams to find out the real seriousness of the injury, which, according to the English press, appeared to be serious.
With the tie – achieved in additions thanks to the brasuca-Spanish Rodrigo -, Leeds United has seven points, in 17th position, a position just above the relegation zone. Wolverhampton is in 10th place, with 13.
Raphinha receives lawn care during Leeds x Wolves — Photo: REUTERS
End of historic taboo in Liverpool
In Liverpool, Watford won 5-2 against Everton and broke a historic taboo: the team that has Elton John as a famous fan (he was even club president) beat the rival for the first time at Goodison Park (in 16 games, counting all competitions).
With a hat-trick, the Norwegian forward Joshua King was the highlight of Watford, who had the Brazilian João Pedro (ex-Fluminense) entering the second half and giving an assist. Kucka and Dennis scored the other goals for the team coached by Italian coach Claudio Ranieri.
In addition to Richarlison, recovered from an injury that took him out of the national team’s last games in the Qualifiers, Davies scored the other goal for Everton, 8th in the Premier League with 14 points. Watford is 14th with ten.
Richarlison celebrates Everton goal — Photo: REUTERS
Ex Law: Joshua King is a former Everton player — Photo: Reuters/Molly Darlington