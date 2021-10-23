Razer futuristic mask launches in Brazil; see price | Electronics

Razer announced to January 2022 the arrival in Brazil of the Zephyr mask, marked by its futuristic and colorful design. Unveiled in limited beta during CES 2021, the accessory has FDA certification, an agency equivalent to Anvisa in the United States. According to the manufacturer, the mask has N95 grade filters that can last up to three times longer than disposable mask filters. The suggested price is R$999.

In addition to the mask, Razer also announced the arrival of three new gamer headsets from the Kraken line, including the first wireless model, and new launches from the Enki family of gamer chairs, all products available in Brazil from the first month of 2022 Next, learn more about the manufacturer’s releases in Brazil. The items were revealed this Thursday (21), during RazerCon 2021.

With a futuristic design and colored by lights, Razer Zephyr is the brand’s new mask in Brazil, now available to the general public. According to the manufacturer, the accessory was laboratory tested to ensure 99% efficiency in filtering bacteria, although the effectiveness against viruses is not mentioned. Zephyr also has two chambers and a pair of fans to ensure better air circulation.

The accessory comes with Razer Chroma RGB technology, which allows you to configure the mask’s lights and internal fans through an app available for Android and iPhone (iOS). The face seal is made of soft silicone and the design is double-handled for a secure and comfortable fit. Zephir arrives in Brazil in January 2022 per R$999.

The Kraken line of gamer headsets gained three new models. O Kraken V3 Pro it’s the first wireless option in the family and features HyperSense technology, which promises realistic sensory feedback based on audio signals. With suggested price of BRL 1,999, the phone has 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers and is equipped with THX Spatial Audio technology. Charging is via USB-C.

O Kraken V3 HyperSense is a new headset that bears the same name as sensory feedback technology. Per BRL 1,449, the promise is the same feeling of immersion, but with the thread. already the Kraken V3 is the simpler version, which does not have HyperSense technology, but has the same drivers. For the entry model, the suggested price is R$999, and all models arrive in Brazil in January.

Razer also announced three new gamer chairs from the Enki lineup. The main one is named after the family, and has 110-degree extended shoulder arches, a 21-inch ultra-wide seat base, and a 152-degree recline. The casing is made of synthetic material and the promise is of strength for years of use. The suggested price of Razer Enki stay in BRL 3,999.