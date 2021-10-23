Real estate funds embody the market’s bad mood and have the worst week since August

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Following the rest of the financial market, Ifix, an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Brazilian stock exchange, closed another session in decline – the third in a row – reflecting concerns about the country’s fiscal conduct. It was the index’s worst week since mid-August.

Throughout the trading session this Friday (22), investors followed discussions on changes in the federal government’s spending ceiling to accommodate the resources of Auxílio Brasil, an income transfer program that will replace Bolsa Família. Around 13h, the Ifix dropped 0.79%, but later recovered part of the losses and closed down 0.46%, at 2,712 points.

Since last Monday (18), the Ifix has accumulated losses of 1.14%, which represents the worst week for the index since August – the indicator had a drop of 1.30% in the week started on August 15th. At the time, the market was still digesting the proposal for taxation of income from real estate funds, which would later be removed from the text of the Income Tax reform.

“Ifix is ​​in line with the increase in risk aversion in Brazil. We are seeing the interest curve opening, the dollar rising, the stock market falling and the Ifix ends up suffering too”, says Isabella Stella Suleiman, FII analyst at Genial Investimentos. “Overall, there is no impact on the fundamentals of real estate funds. What really happened was a sale to seek security in fixed income assets or outside Brazil”, he explains.

Of the 103 real estate funds that make up Ifix, only 19 ended the last session of the week on the positive side. Check out the highlights:

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) (HSLG11) HSI Logistics Logistics 1.8 (AIEC11) Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs 1.76 (KFOF11) Kinea FoF Titles and Val. Mob. 1.63 (BBPO11) Progressive BB Corporate Slabs 0.65 (GGRC11) GGR Covepi Income Logistics 0.49

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) (BLMR11) BlueMacaw Lace + FoF Titles and Val. Mob. -4.1 (RBRL11) RBR Log Logistics -2.96 (XPCM11) XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs -2.81 (RBRF11) RBR Alpha Titles and Val. Mob. -2.36 (BRCR11) BC FUND Hybrid -2.25

To shareholders, analysts suggest caution in the face of the period of greater volatility in the stock exchange. According to them, the fundamentals of real estate funds are maintained despite the pessimism generated by political and fiscal uncertainties and that the drop in the value of shares, at the moment, should not necessarily be seen as a devaluation of equity.

“If someone offers a value below what your property is worth, alleging increased interest and tax threats, you probably won’t accept the deal. So it’s not because they’re offering less for their share of the real estate fund on the stock exchange that you’ll have to sell”, compares Stella.

Copom meeting on the radar

For next week, in addition to uncertainties in the fiscal scenario, the market is still following the penultimate meeting of the year of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which should adjust the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic, currently at 6 .25% per year.

The Selic increase benefits fixed income investments linked to the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) rate, which become more profitable and offer less risk to investors. Traditionally, the movement generates a migration of real estate fund shareholders. But, from a rational point of view, Stella sees no reason to change her position.

“The new Selic increase should already be priced in because there is a consensus that there will be an increase of one percentage point in the rate. Therefore, I don’t expect any impact on real estate funds”, he assesses.

