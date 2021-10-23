Real is fourth currency that lost most value in October | Economy

The real is the fourth currency that lost the most value against the dollar in October, shows a survey carried out by economist Alex Agostini, from Austin Rating.

The ranking uses the PTax dollar rate (rate calculated by the Central Bank) and takes into account the variation of 120 currencies until this Friday (22).

Since the beginning of the month, the Brazilian currency has accumulated a devaluation of 3.9% against the dollar. It is second only to South Sudan, Seychelles and Turkey coins. See the ranking below:

This Friday, the dollar closed down 0.65%, quoted at R$5.6282, with guarantees from President Jair Bolsonaro that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes will not leave office.

Bolsonaro on Guedes: ‘I have absolute confidence in him, he understands the afflictions the government is going through’

The Brazilian currency has been under severe pressure due to uncertainties with the country’s public accounts in view of the government’s maneuvers to break the spending ceiling. The government is seeking more resources in the budget to create Auxílio Brasil, a new social program under the Bolsonaro administration.

The proposal to break the ceiling to fund the social program had negative repercussions on the market, raising fears of a worsening fiscal situation and lack of control over public spending to finance measures seen as populist.