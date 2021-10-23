Rebeca Andrade is gold in the jump of the World Gymnastics Championship | world of artistic gymnastics

The smile on Rebeca Andrade’s face when she nailed her heels was the certainty of the mission accomplished in the Kitakyushu Worlds. This Saturday, the Olympic champion also became the world champion in vaulting. Gold in Japan was the 22-year-old gymnast’s first medal at the Worlds and her first major achievement just two and a half months after shining at the Tokyo Olympics. And she still disputes the final of the uneven bars this Saturday, at 6:25 am (GMT).

Rebeca Andrade flies in the jump and is the gold in the Gymnastics Worlds

It looked like a repeated movie of those I like to see again. From the pink leotard going to the jump to Japan as a backdrop, everything recalled Rebeca Andrade’s great Olympic achievement. And the end of that plot was again golden. The Brazilian practically nailed her two jumps, a Cheng (15,133 points) and a Yurchenko with a double pirouette (14,800) to get an average of 14,966 points. They were the two best jumps of the decision, which made the Brazilian almost one point ahead of the second placed, the Italian Asia D’Amato, with 14.083. Russian Angelina Melnikova completed the podium with 13,966.

As the current Olympic champion, Rebeca entered the final of the vault as favorite. It was the gymnast who presented the most difficult jumps in qualifying and led with almost half a point advantage. As if all these credentials were not enough, the Brazilian was a parameter in the decision also because she was the second to present herself. And he put the slat up high.

Rebekah was the only one to jump a Cheng, the hardest jump performed in Kitakyushu. It took 13 steps until the practically perfect flight to get 15,133 points. He didn’t even have to hinder the second jump as he did in the final of the Olympics and presented a Yurchenko with a double pirouette almost stuck, just a small step to receive 14,800 points. The average of 14,966 points was even higher than that of the classification. Gold was a matter of time.

