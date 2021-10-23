Rebeca Andrade may have unprecedented achievement at the Worlds: two medals | world of artistic gymnastics

Rebeca Andrade is getting used to performing unprecedented feats. First Brazilian Olympic medalist in gymnastics, first Olympic champion in gymnastics, best campaign by a Brazilian in all editions of the Olympics… This Saturday, the 22-year-old gymnast can write another chapter in the history of Brazilian sport if she climbs twice in the Kitakyushu Worlds podium, something that no gymnast in the country, male or female, has ever achieved in a single edition of the competition. At 4:45 am (GMT), she will dispute the final of the jump, and shortly thereafter, the decision of the asymmetric bars.
SportTV 2 will broadcast the Worlds finals live.
+ Rebeca Andrade puts on a show and guarantees herself in three finals of the World Gymnastics Championship
+ List of Brazilian medals in the history of the World Cup
Rebeca Andrade during the jump in the 2021 World Gymnastics qualifiers — Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images
Diego Hypolito is the biggest Brazilian medalist in World Cups, with five victories. Arthur Zanetti has four podiums in the competition. Jade Barbosa is the only woman with two medals. But none of them took the podium in a single edition of the Worlds. Rebeca has great chances of accomplishing this unprecedented feat. She was leader of the jump (average of 14,800 points) and bars (15,100 points).
– I think it’s the same thing as the Olympics. It’s something very big. But that’s what I always say: I can’t control what people expect me to do, only what I’m going to do. I leave my mind at ease to do my best. The result is consequence. But if it comes, it will be amazing just like it was in the Olympics. I will be very happy (laughs). It’s in God’s hands. I’m training, I’m prepared – Rebeca said.
Rebeca Andrade qualifies for three finals of the World of Artistic Gymnastics
If she “only” gets one of the podiums on Saturday, which would already be her first medal at the Worlds, the Olympic champion will still have one more chance in the crossbar final on Sunday, at 5am. During the qualifying, Rebeca had some imbalances, but still took the last place in the decision, with 13,400 points. Caio Souza also disputes the final of the parallel bars on Sunday.