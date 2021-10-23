Rebeca Andrade may have unprecedented achievement at the Worlds: two medals | world of artistic gymnastics

Rebeca Andrade is getting used to performing unprecedented feats. First Brazilian Olympic medalist in gymnastics, first Olympic champion in gymnastics, best campaign by a Brazilian in all editions of the Olympics… This Saturday, the 22-year-old gymnast can write another chapter in the history of Brazilian sport if she climbs twice in the Kitakyushu Worlds podium, something that no gymnast in the country, male or female, has ever achieved in a single edition of the competition. At 4:45 am (GMT), she will dispute the final of the jump, and shortly thereafter, the decision of the asymmetric bars.