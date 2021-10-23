Rebeca Andrade wins gold in the vault and silver in the bars of the Worlds; gymnast started career in social project in Guarulhos | São Paulo

Gymnast Rebeca Andrade, 22, came back to shine this Saturday morning when she won the title of world champion in jumping in Kitakyushu, Japan. In addition to receiving the gold medal, Rebeca also won silver in the competition for the uneven bars.

It was the first time that a gymnast from Brazil got two medals in a single World Cup. She joined a hall of Brazilian medalists in World Cups, joining Daiane dos Santos, Daniele Hypolito, Jade Barbosa, Diego Hypolito, Arthur Zanetti and Arthur Nory. And Rebeca’s medal collection could increase on Sunday, at 5:00 am (GMT), when she closes her participation in Kitakyushu in deciding the beam.

In August, gymnast Rebeca Andrade made history in Tokyo by becoming the first Brazilian woman to win two events in the same edition of the Olympic Games.

From humble beginnings, Rebeca started her career in the social project Initiation Sport, of the City Hall of Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo.

There, she earned the nickname “Daianinha de Guarulhos”, in reference to Daiane dos Santos, winner of nine gold medals in world championships on the ground between 2003 and 2006. She got to know Daiane at the time (see video below).

Rebeca, who is a Flamengo athlete, won a place in three finals, including the solo, in which she performs to the sound of the funk “Baile de favela”. This morning, she became the first Brazilian Olympic medalist in the category, in the all-around final.

Rebeca started training at the age of 4 at Ginásio Bonifácio Cardoso. “Rebeca was always very naughty since she was little, all she did was jumping, she was very good at it, but I didn’t have much idea of ​​how things work, where there was a gym”, says the gymnast’s mother, Rosa Rodrigues , 51 years old.

According to Rosa, chance intervened, and Rebeca’s aunt, who was a civil servant, had to cover the license of another person who worked in the city’s gym. In the week the aunt started working there, registration for testing new athletes was open. She took Rebeca, who at the time was 4, to apply. It was on that test day that she took the nickname ‘Daianinha’.

The next step was taken by Mônica Barroso dos Anjos, coach of the Guarulhos gymnastics team and international referee. It was she who discovered Rebeca in Sports Initiation. Monica trained the young woman for a year and a half. Then he referred her to the high-performance group, where Rebeca competed in competitions representing Guarulhos, such as the state, the Brazilian and even an interclub in Cuba, in 2009.

“I remember that I took her little hand and asked: ‘Want to take the test?’ the bar, open splits, give stars. I, who have worked in the area for a long time, could see that she was good, she was fast, explosive, she had a biotype with a lot of muscle, well defined.”

Rebeca trained for five years, between 2005 and 2010, at the Guarulhos gymnasium with the municipality’s project that serves children and young people aged between 7 and 17 years. In addition to artistic gymnastics, there are several sports, such as futsal, volleyball, basketball, soccer, handball and swimming, among others. Currently, around 5,000 young people are served by the project.

Rosa Rodrigues, who in addition to Rebeca has seven other children, says that the family faced difficulties for the young woman to continue training. “In the beginning, I worked as a maid, so everything was fine. But there was a time when the bills were tight, and she had to stop training due to lack of financial conditions. But when she returned, she didn’t stop anymore. She went by bus and, when I didn’t have money, I went on foot, even with the distance from the training site — about 2 hours on foot.”

When the young woman stopped attending the tests due to lack of money, Rebeca’s trainers created a rotation scheme to take her to the place. At the time, the City of Guarulhos made available a kind of single ticket for athletes to attend training sessions, however, when the amount available on the card ran out, it took a long time for the recharge to drop again.

At age 9, Rebeca received an invitation from her current coach to accompany her in Curitiba. In 2012, the young woman went to Rio de Janeiro to compete for Flamengo. She is currently an athlete on the team.

Rosa says that it was during this period that Rebeca’s brother, Emerson Rodrigues, now 30 years old, bought a bicycle to take and pick up the athlete in training. “In the beginning, he took her on foot, but he had the idea of ​​buying the bike at a recycling plant. She was between 6 and 7 years old, and he was about 15.”

According to her, on training days Emerson had only one meal a day because he would wait until the end of training and then go to school after that. “She had lunch at the gym because she was an athlete, after that they both went to school, he couldn’t get there in time to eat there, only at night, after he got home”.