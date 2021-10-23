Rebeca has a historic performance with gold and silver in the World Gymnastics – 10/23/2021 – Sport

Rebeca Andrade made history again. Olympic gold medalist in jumping for less than three months, she is also world champion in this device. This Saturday (23), the Brazilian confirmed her favoritism and won the competition at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Kitakyushu, Japan.

About two hours later, took the silver in the uneven bars. The first gymnast in the country to go to the podium in the Olympics is now also the first representative, between men and women, to win two medals in the same edition of the World Cup.

In the jump, the average of her two notes was 14.966, well above the second placed, the Italian Asia D’Amato, with 14.083. In the classification, Rebeca had already been comfortably ahead of the competitors, with 14,800.

Russian Angelina Melnikova, only among the other Tokyo Games finalists to also be present in the final in Kitakyushu, was bronze (13,966).

The 22-year-old Brazilian joined four representatives from the country who have already won the first position in the World Cups: Daiane dos Santos, Diego Hypolito, Arthur Zanetti and Arthur Nory.

In women’s gymnastics, until then, Brazil had two medals, in addition to Daiane, gold in solo in 2003: Jade Barbosa, with two bronzes (all individual in 2007 and jump in 2010), and Daniele Hypolito, silver in solo in 2001.

In the asymmetric bars, Rebeca had also advanced to the final with the highest score (15,100), but made a mistake by not making a movement connection and received 14,633. It was surpassed by the Chinese Xiaoyuan Wei (14,733). The bronze went to another Chinese woman, Rui Luo, also with 14.633, but who had a lower starting note than the Brazilian and therefore finished in third position.

Although she had the technical level to take two gold medals, the performance that guaranteed the silver in the bars makes Rebeca able to compete at a high level in a device in which she did not finish in Tokyo.

The first World Cup after the Olympics is usually devoid of stars and has only individual disputes on the program. This is the first time since 1996 that the competition is held in the same year as the Olympic Games, due to the calendar changes caused by the pandemic.

Without Simone Biles, Rebeca is treated as the main name of the event, along with home athlete Daiki Hashimoto, and this Saturday justified her new role as a celebrity in the sport.

By option of her and the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation before the competition, Rebeca did not perform on the ground. With this, he also did not compete in the medal in the general individual (in which the gymnasts compete in the four apparatuses).

Performance on the platform is the most demanding for the knees, which is an especially sensitive part of the body for the athlete. She has already undergone three surgeries on her right knee and, because of that, missed the 2015, 2017 and 2019 World Cups.

Now, in addition to taking advantage of the special moment of shine in her career, Rebeca also wants to save herself, with the Paris-2024 Olympic Games in her sights.

This Sunday (24), at 5 am, she will still perform in the end of the crossbar, in which she will try to surprise — she passed with the last note in the qualifying. Caio Souza ends Brazil’s participation in the parallel bars at 6:00 am.

Brazilian medalists in World Gymnastics

Gold

Daiane dos Santos – solo – Anaheim (USA)/2003

Diego Hypolito – solo – Melbourne (AUS)/2005

Diego Hypolito – solo – Stuttgart (ALE)/2007

Arthur Zanetti – rings – Antwerp (BEL)/2013

Arthur Nory – fixed bar – Stuttgart (ALE)/2019

Rebeca Andrade – jump – Kitakyushu (JAP)/2021

Silver

Daniele Hypolito – solo – Ghent (BEL)/2001

Diego Hypolito – solo – Aarhus (DIN)/2006

Arthur Zanetti – rings – Tokyo (JAP)/2011

Arthur Zanetti – rings – Nanning (CHN)/2014

Arthur Zanetti – rings – Doha (QAT)/2018

Rebeca Andrade – asymmetric bars – Kitakyushu (JAP)/2021

Bronze

Jade Barbosa – all-around – Stuttgart (ALE)/2007

Jade Barbosa – jump – Rotterdam (HOL)/2010

Diego Hypolito – solo – Tokyo (JAP)/2011

Diego Hypolito – solo – Nanning (CHN)/2014