Recall Fatal Accidents in Film and Series Shooting | celebrities



Halyna Hutchins died on the ‘Rust’ film set in New Mexico after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a scenographic gun.

Published 10/22/2021 11:52 AM | Updated 10/22/2021 12:00

Rio – A fatal accident during the filming of the movie “Rust”, in the United States, took over the newspapers this Friday morning. 63-year-old actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who did not survive. The shot also hit director Joel Souza, 48, who has already been discharged. But this is not the first case of death on a film set.

As with director Hutchins, other professionals have died during the recording of a production or were injured, including similar situations involving firearms. Brandon Lee’s deaths during the filming of “The Raven” (1993) is one of the most remembered.

Recall some cases:

Brandon Lee in 1993

Actor Bruce Lee’s son, Brandon, died in 1993 while shooting the movie “The Raven.” He was shot twice in the stomach while shooting a scene with Michael Massee. The cinematographic pistol should have been fitted with a blank bullet, but in reality it was two real bullets. The actor was even taken to hospital, but died hours later.

Vic Morrow in 1982

Actor Vic Morrow died while shooting a sequence in a helicopter for the film “On the Edge of Reality” in 1982, in Vietnam. He died after being decapitated when the aircraft lost control. Two child actors also died on that occasion.

John Bernecker, in 2017

In addition to actors, stuntmen have also been involved in fatal accidents. John Bernecker fell from a height of thirty feet on the movie set of the series “The Walking Dead” in 2017. He was even sent to hospital, but he did not resist.

Joi ‘SJ’ Harris, in 2017

Another dubbing professional who died on the scene was Joi Harris, the first black woman to become a professional motorcycle rider in the United States. She died when she lost control of her motorcycle while filming “Deadpool 2”, her first film.

Justin Carter in 2019

Despite not being an actor, country singer Justin Carter died after shooting himself while recording a music video in Houston, USA. At the time, the news was revealed by the artist’s own mother to local TV.

Domingos Montagner, in 2016

In Brazil, a similar case is that of Domingos Montagner. Despite not having died while recording the soap opera “Velho Chico”, the actor drowned in the waters of the São Francisco River, on the border between Alagoas and Sergipe, after shooting one of the final sequences of the plot with actress Camila Pitanga.