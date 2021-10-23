Redmi Note 11 and Watch 2: Manufacturer confirms AMOLED screen on all devices

With release confirmed to take place next Thursday, the new members of the Redmi Note 11 line and even Redmi Watch 2 should come out of the box with AMOLED screen. The information was confirmed by the manufacturer through teasers.
According to Redmi, the AMOLED display is a considerable evolution for the new smartphones of the Redmi Note 11 line, since this type of panel was only found in premium intermediates or flagships.
Previously, it was speculated that only Pro models would have this new display, as the standard variant is cost-effective. However, by using an AMOLED panel, all smartphones in the line become more attractive to the public and we don’t know how this will be reflected in the price.
Another detail confirmed by the manufacturer is the presence of AG glass covering the entire back cover of the Redmi Note 11. The company claims that this material has better texture and is resistant to everyday scratches and even fingerprints.
The company also highlights the small 2.96 mm hole in the display for the front camera and the thin 1.75 mm edges.
The Redmi Watch 2 will also have a 1.6-inch AMOLED color screen. This should allow the watch to have a longer autonomy, in addition to being able to run the Always On Display mode.
For now, information such as the price and other specifications of the devices mentioned are still uncertain. Anyway, new details about the devices can come up at any time.