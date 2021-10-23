Redmi Note 11 and Watch 2: Manufacturer confirms AMOLED screen on all devices

With release confirmed to take place next Thursday, the new members of the Redmi Note 11 line and even Redmi Watch 2 should come out of the box with AMOLED screen. The information was confirmed by the manufacturer through teasers.

According to Redmi, the AMOLED display is a considerable evolution for the new smartphones of the Redmi Note 11 line, since this type of panel was only found in premium intermediates or flagships.