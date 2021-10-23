Renato Portaluppi has been widely criticized in charge of Flamengo. The Rio team has not shown a football that pleases the eyes, as seen in 2019, so part of the fans is already asking for their head. But, if he falls, wouldn’t his return to Grêmio be a good thing?

Best player in Serie B played at Grêmio until the beginning of this year

A fierce dispute arises in Grêmio’s midfield

When Tiago Nunes was fired, Renato was still without a club and his name fanned out for a return to Porto Alegre. However, the Grêmio leadership ended up opting for Felipão.

Now that Felipão has been fired, we see that perhaps the guild’s decision was not the best. With Renato at the helm, Grêmio won its main titles in recent years, when leaving, the Grêmio fell apart. We can thus understand that he was the one holding the club aloft, even without so much investment.

Is it true that Renato brought a lot of bad players in his passage? Yes. But it is also true that the guild only made money available to invest in expensive players in this last window, with Campaz and Villasanti.

If Renato falls from Flamengo, analyzing Grêmio’s situation, the coach’s chance to return cannot be ruled out. Just wait for the season to end, hope for Mancini to keep the club in Serie A, and change coach next season.

Renato is already under pressure at Flamengo, should he return to Grêmio?

A return of Renato to Grêmio, after a possible departure from Flamengo, could be a good thing. Well, now the tricolor has a more present board and it seems that Romildo saw that there is a need to also invest, in addition to selling players.

With Renato more focused on the team and less on bossing the club, due to an ego less inflated by a possible failure on the Rio team, the coach could come back and do one more good job at Grêmio, thus finally reaching the Brazilian team, as usual. desired.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA