Reserved for 12 games, Vitor Bueno becomes challenge for Ceni in São Paulo – 10/23/2021

Coach Rogério Ceni has already shown that he will not give up on players “in bad phase” in São Paulo. Even before placing Pablo and activating the center forward’s contract renewal, the commander had already promoted the entry of Vitor Bueno as soon as he arrived, in his debut against Ceará. The midfielder hasn’t played for seven matches and hasn’t started for 12.

In Crespo’s last two games in charge of Tricolor São Paulo, against Santos and Cuiabá, Bueno didn’t even figure on the bench. Of the last 1080 minutes of the São Paulo Tricolor, since the last time the midfielder was a starter, the shirt 12 only played 56, a total of 5.1% of the time.

Vitor Bueno was used by Hernán Crespo as a forward and scored 28 games and six goals under the Argentine’s command, but lost ground during the last months of the former coach’s administration.

Now, with Ceni, the midfielder can regain space at least as one of the options in the Tricolor’s reserve bank, as it has been at the beginning. So far, there hasn’t been a private conversation between Bueno and the coach that emphasizes future plans, but the athlete understood the chance against Ceará as a positive sign. The absence of Rigoni and Calleri, who are recovering from injury, may create another chance for the athlete already in the game against Red Bull Bragantino, tomorrow (24), at Nabi Abi Chedid.

Vitor Bueno arrived in São Paulo in 2019 transferred by Dynamo Kiev (UCR) where he was on loan from Santos. The midfielder lived a good phase and started in 18 games that season, being acquired definitively in exchange for the forward Raniel.

There were 113 midfield games for São Paulo so far, with 16 goals and six assists. Absolute title holder in Paulistão last year, he has experienced ups and downs since then.