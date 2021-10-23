Return to classroom classes will be mandatory in Minas Gerais

According to data from the SES Situation Room, 81.17% of education workers (292,623) are completely immunized in the state (photo: Gil Leonardi/Governo de Minas) End of voluntary adhesion of families to return to classroom classes. The Secretary of State for Health (SEE/MG) determined this Friday night (10/22) the mandatory return of students to face-to-face school activities for all levels of education in the public and private networks. The new protocol, from the Health Emergency Operations Center, also revokes the distance of 90 centimeters between students in classrooms and other school spaces, as well as in school transport. The changes are included in the 6th edition of the Health Protocol for returning to school activities.

The only exception to the compulsory return for students with the most fragile health condition is COVID-19, proven with medical prescription to remain in remote activities. The decision of the Operations Center has as a backdrop, according to SES, “the continued contribution of miners with COVID-19 prevention measures and good adherence to vaccination in all eligible age groups in the state”, whose effects are felt “in the reduction of new daily cases of the disease in Minas Gerais, as well as in the reduction of serious cases and deaths”.

According to data from the SES Situation Room, 81.17% of education workers (292,623) are fully immunized in the state. Among children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, 39.23% have already received the first dose. Also according to the protocol, another point is the risk-benefit assessment. “The benefits of suspending these measures outweigh the risks related to transmission in the controlled environment of the school, due to the increase in the vaccinated population in the community as a whole, including the school community, and the health situation of the target public (school community) ), added to the information on epidemiological distribution”, states the text.

Of 14 items from the previous version of the protocol, 12 were revoked and only two were kept, but with changes. One of them is the use of elevators in educational establishments, which provided for a distance of 90 centimeters between people. The maximum occupant capacity is now allowed again, using a mask. The distance of almost 1 meter required between students was removed from the obligations, but the requirement for students to have fixed places to attend classes remained, as well as the recommendation to create a “place map” or “desk map”.

Taking into account the regional differences and the reality between one school and another, SES informs that private education institutions (schools, colleges and university centers) and the municipal public network must prepare an Individual Plan of the education institution with strategies for recovery safe, with steps of return and adoption of sanitary measures that must follow the guidelines of the protocol made by the secretariat. It is also recommended that “through the local construction of school reopening plans, with an emphasis on biosafety and health surveillance, educational institutions are submitted to health inspection processes, coordinated by the local health surveillance teams, as far as possible. municipality”.

The return of in-person school activities is indicated even in the municipalities of the macro-regions located in the red wave of the Minas Consciente Plan. Where there is a classification of “unfavorable epidemiological and care scenario”, the resumption cannot take place, “in view of the potential impacts on the community”, but if the in-person classes have already started, they can be maintained.