Return to schools in Minas will be mandatory from November 3rd in – Gerais

State government considered reduction of disease indicators to change protocol (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

After four months of the gradual reopening of schools in Minas Gerais, the Secretary of State for Health (SES/MG) yesterday decreed the end of voluntary adherence to in-person classes. As of the next day, the return of students to the classroom is mandatory. The protocol change, carried out by the Ministry’s Emergency Health Operations Center, is valid for all levels of education and for state, municipal and private networks. The changes, announced yesterday, are in the 6th edition of the health protocol for returning to school activities.

The exception to the compulsory return for students with the most fragile health condition is COVID-19, proven through medical prescription to remain in remote activities. The decision of the Operations Center has as a backdrop, according to SES/MG, “the continued contribution of miners with COVID-19 prevention measures and good adherence to vaccination in all eligible age groups in the state”, whose effects they are felt “in the reduction of new daily cases of the disease in Minas Gerais, as well as in the reduction of serious cases and deaths”.

The Minas Gerais Private Schools Union (Sinep-MG) supported the decision. “It is urgent that the return be in all municipalities in the state. In Belo Horizonte, the return was authorized and adhesion reaches the 85% to 90% range. Few students are on the remote system. We agree with the decision on the mandatory return of 100% in person, with only students with comorbidities remaining in the remote system”, stated the president of the entity, Zuleica Reis. The Municipal Education and Health Secretariats were also contacted to comment on the mandatory nature of classroom teaching. The Municipality of Belo Horizonte informed, through its press office, “that, at the moment, the rules of the return to school protocol are maintained in the municipality”, according to which families who do not feel safe will have access to a remote modality.

Data from the so-called Situation Room of SES/MG show that 81.17% of education workers (292,623) are completely immunized in the state. Among children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, 39.23% have already received the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus. Also according to the protocol, another point to be highlighted is the risk/benefit assessment.

“The benefits of suspending these measures outweigh the risks related to transmission in the controlled environment of the school, due to the increase in the vaccinated population in the community as a whole, including the school community, and the health situation of the target public (school community) ), added to the information on epidemiological distribution”, states the text.

Of 14 items from the previous version of the protocol, 12 were revoked and only two were kept, but with changes. One of them is the use of elevators in educational establishments, which provided for a distance of 90 centimeters between people. The maximum occupant capacity is now allowed again, using a mask. The distance of almost 1 meter required between students was removed from the obligations, but the requirement for students to have fixed places to attend classes remained, as well as the recommendation to create a “place map” or “desk map”.

Possibilities Taking into account regional and reality differences between schools, SES/MG informs that private education institutions (schools, colleges and university centers) and the municipal public network must prepare an individual plan of the education institution with safe recovery strategies, return steps and adoption of sanitary measures, which must follow the guidelines of the protocol made by the secretariat.

It also recommends that “through the local construction of school reopening plans, with an emphasis on biosafety and health surveillance, educational institutions are submitted to health inspection processes coordinated by the local health surveillance teams, as far as the municipality can afford” . In the state education system, the Department of Education will announce its guidelines next week.

The return of on-site school activities is indicated even in the municipalities of the macro-regions located in the red wave of the Minas Consciente plan, which provides guidelines for the flexibility of COVID-19 combat measures in the municipalities and the reopening of the economy. Where there is a classification of “unfavorable epidemiological and care scenario”, the resumption cannot take place, “in view of the potential impacts on the community”, but if the in-person classes have already started, they can be maintained.

If the indicators of respiratory disease show high levels, such as the occupancy rate of pediatric beds, or the incidence of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, among other parameters, the municipality and the state may suspend in-person classes, warns the protocol.

The data reported by the epidemiological bulletin of SES/MG, released yesterday morning, point to another 20 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Minas and 1,728 new cases of infection within a 24-hour period. Altogether, the state has recorded 55,367 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, and the number of people infected by the virus reaches 2,175,842. There are another 23,048 cases in follow-up.

Relief and concern Belo Horizonte closed the week in a scenario of relief, on the one hand, and concern, on the other, with the progress of COVID-19. Taking into account the occupation of beds in public and private health networks, the capital of Minas Gerais yesterday had 48% of intensive care beds occupied. On Thursday, the rate was 46.6%. On the other hand, there was a drop in relation to the demand for infirmary beds in the public and private networks, going from 40% to 39.1%.