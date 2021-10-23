Ribeirão Preto returns to register death by Covid after 2 days and confirms 18 more cases | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

According to the Health Department, the victim is an 84-year-old man, without comorbidities, who died on October 18 in a public hospital.

With the update, the city counts, since the beginning of the pandemic, 111,822 infected residents, of which 2,971 have died.

The bulletin also points out that the discarded suspicions total 143,175, with an increase of 157 negative results since Thursday (21).

There are also 2,664 residents awaiting reports for diagnosis by Covid-19, 235 more than the day before.

Evolution of Covid-19 in Ribeirão Preto Data from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall Source: Municipal Health Department

At 5:05 pm this Friday, the platform leiscovid.org, which monitors the situation of beds in public and private hospitals in the city, indicated the occupation of 33.33% in 129 intensive care beds, with 43 hospitalized.

In the wards, the overall occupancy rate was 26.74%, with 23 patients in the 86 beds available.

Situation of ICUs in the city of Ribeirão Preto Availability of beds and number of hospitalized per day Source: Municipal Health Department

Total cases: 111,822 (+18)

111,822 (+18) Cases confirmed in 2021: 69,842

69,842 Total deaths: 2,971 (+1)

2,971 (+1) Deaths recorded in 2021: 1,927

1,927 Total discarded suspicions: 143,175 (+157)

143,175 (+157) Suspicions ruled out in 2021: 89,213

