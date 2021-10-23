Rich substitutes make Pacheco stop income tax reform

Approved in the Chamber by 398×77 votes 52 days ago, the reform of the Income Tax (IR) remains in the drawer of the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. The project contains nothing of much controversy, but the captivity in which it finds itself has to do with the forecast of levying income tax on profits and dividends of large companies. Young senators, elected without spending large sums, revealed to this column that it is the substitutes, who fund the incumbents’ campaigns, who are blocking the reform. In addition to alternates, there are also millionaire senators in office.

The shelved project foresees that profits and dividends will pay 20% of income tax at source, but not stock investment funds.

Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) will be reduced from 15% to 8%, but this was not enough to please the very rich.

The correction in the exemption range of the IR table, defined in the reform, is the largest since the Real Plan, with a significant reduction in the tax due.

According to the reform that does not please the richest, around 16 million Brazilians (half of the deponents) would be exempt.



Vaccine against Covid-19. Photo: Walterson Rosa / Ministry of Health

The National Immunization Plan (PNI) maintains the expressive mark of more than 10 million doses applied per week, since July. In numbers, Brazil applied 166.1 million doses in 114 days, which shows the unquestionable logistical capacity and efficiency of the Unified Health System (SUS) to carry out large campaigns. It’s four months in a row in which we vaccinate the equivalent of an entire Israel per week.

perspective is important

Comparing with our neighbor Chile, it is as if the entire population of the country were immunized with two doses in just 26 days. A success.

Many look up to the month of August for not having vacations or holidays, but precisely because of that there were almost 52 million doses in 31 days.

The amount of doses applied in August alone would be enough to vaccinate the whole of Colombia, or Argentina, or South Korea, or Spain…

power without shame Deserved vacations Highly educated and quick-witted, the former minister and current mayor of Curitiba, Rafael Greca, was a deputy in Paraná when he spent part of his vacation in the Himalayas, a region he was curious about. Back, an opponent – ​​who was short – provoked: “V. Your Honor enjoyed a vacation in Africa. I prefer the beauties of my land…” Greca explained that the highest mountain range in the world is in Asia and fulminated: “People have the right to choose their vacation spot, and generally do so according to their height. I went to the Himalayas. Your Excellency must have chosen the coastal lowland…”

The news “overpriced” the number of outgoing third-level employees of the Ministry of Economy. There were only two, but the headlines included the two deputies to characterize “disband”.

Minister Paulo Guedes reaffirmed his confidence in the growth of the Brazilian economy in 2022, citing investments of more than half a trillion reais already defined in the country. ”.

On the afternoon of this nervous Friday (22), a market operator exhibited the good humor of someone who made money with the crisis: “Guedes is so ‘unsmart’ that the superego resigns, but the ego does not accept it!”

On the fantasy island of Brasília, they even announced “invitations”, to take the place of Paulo Guedes, to people who have a horror of Bolsonaro, such as André Esteves and Henrique Meirelles, and who are fully reciprocated.

For the leader of the PSDB in the Chamber, Rodrigo de Castro (MG), the departure of third-level officials at the Ministry of Economy is “serious”: “Inflation on the rise, dollar rising, stock market plummeting…worrying”.

“PEC that proposed small control of the Public Ministry is defeated with the votes of the PSOL. They voted with the PSDB, Lava-Jato and Globo”, said the president of the PCO, Rui Costa Pimenta.

Pilot and businessman, Francisco Lyra celebrated the new aeronautical hub Antares, in the interior of Goiás. According to him, only 100 municipalities are covered by regular flights and executive aviation has a lot to grow.

Black Friday is a bet for commerce, but it will have a more attentive consumer. For the behavior teacher Bianca Dramali, the isolation served as training and made everyone “more digitally experienced”.

…the Ipiranga gas station is, despite the price of gasoline.

Related Videos